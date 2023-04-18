India Logistics Automation Market Top Players’ Dominance Could Spur Significant

The most recent research study on the global “India Logistics Automation Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Logistics automation is an integration of software, machinery, and control systems in warehouses and storage facilities to enhance operating efficiency. It is being adopted across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, oil and gas, chemicals, e-commerce, and fast-moving consumer goods. Manufacturers are keen on implementing logistics automation in their systems to keep up with technological advancements and innovations.

The India logistics automation market was valued at INR 67.33 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach INR 145.10 Bn by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 13.28% during the 2022-2026 period. With significant investments in technology adoption, India’s logistics sector is expected to improve operational efficiencies. The use of the Internet of Things (IoT), data analysis, and automation can help businesses move and track cargo efficiently, as well as run their distribution networks smoothly.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the logistics industry, resulting in disruptions in supply chain management and the unavailability of workers. Companies have started using artificial intelligence and enabled digital payments as a solution to deal with such circumstances.

Organizations are adopting robotic technologies to automate logistic processes, reducing the need for manual labor and resulting in lower operational costs. The growth of e-commerce in India has also benefited several enterprises, especially those in the supply and logistics sector, where data science is used extensively to track shipments.

However, logistics automation technologies are advanced and require the expertise of trained professionals to operate. The automation of logistics operations involves significant capital investment. For example, establishing a large-scale automated warehouse requires the installation of automation equipment, software, and solutions, all of which entail significant costs.

