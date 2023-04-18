India Power Sector Market Alert: Top Players’ Moves Could Signal Major May Industry Shifts

The most recent research study on the global “India Power Sector Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

India is the third-largest producer of electricity in the world, with an installed power capacity of 392.02GW as of 2021. The Indian power generation portfolio consists of conventional sources such as coal, natural gas, oil, and renewable sources such as hydro, wind, solar, and waste. The major players in the market include Adani Power Limited, CESC Limited, Damodar Valley Corporation, and NTPC Limited.

In FY 2021, power generation in India dropped by -2.49% year-on-year due to the economic slowdown. The electricity market faced a demand deficiency of -3.18 Bn Units, with a CAGR of 4.00% in FY 2021. The peak demand also declined by -0.80 GW, with a CAGR of 4.52%.

Thermal sources, such as coal, lignite, gas, and diesel, account for 59.8% of India’s electricity generation, while hydro and other renewable power sources have a 11.9% and 26.5% share, respectively. The country also has a nuclear power generation capacity of 6.78 GW. Private, central, and state sectors account for 48.4%, 25.1%, and 26.5%, respectively, of the total installed generation capacity.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown in 2021 hampered the power sector in India. Several industrial and commercial activities were stopped due to the lockdown, leading to a fall in the demand for electricity. Electricity distribution companies also faced financial issues, and there was a shortage of raw materials due to disruptions in coal mining. In addition, solar PV modules and electricity generation equipment were scarce, as the Indian government stopped all trade relations with China during the lockdown. As a result, there was a rapid fall in electricity demand during the lockdown.

