India Mobile Healthcare Market Analysis: Top Players’ Strategies Could Have Far-Reaching Impact

The mobile healthcare market in India has seen significant growth due to the rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet, as well as supportive government policies. The second wave of COVID-19 has fueled the adoption of mobile healthcare as a comprehensive strategic plan for disease management. In the wake of the pandemic, mobile healthcare is being actively used to maintain social distancing and for contact tracing, disease monitoring, and exchanging data. However, the uncertain performance of various mobile healthcare solutions and inadequate technology infrastructure are major challenges to its adoption.

The market was valued at INR 107.51 billion in FY 2021 and is expected to reach INR 545.38 billion by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 29% during the FY 2022-FY 2027 period. The market is categorized into two key segments: devices and services. The devices segment consists of wearables and monitoring gadgets that are expensive for low-income groups. The services segment comprises healthcare apps, which offer similar functions such as heart rate and blood pressure monitoring, and sleep tracking at considerably low prices. The increased adoption of mobile healthcare apps, owing to improved healthcare delivery and clinical outcomes is projected to drive the growth of the mobile healthcare services market.

The demand for health condition management apps is expected to increase during the forecast period, including disease-specific apps, online consultation apps, women’s health and pregnancy apps, and medication reminder apps. Sensor technologies can be utilized to make mobile devices important components of diagnosis as diagnostic tools to address several real-life challenges.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the mobile healthcare market. Digital and e-services platforms such as e-pharmacy and online consultation further developed because of the pandemic. Mobile healthcare has the potential to grow into a large market since it has gained momentum recently. The sale of devices such as pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, and glucometers had surged in the second quarter of 2020.

The mobile healthcare market in India comprises various start-ups that face intense competition from each other. The players are focused on scaling up their businesses and portfolios to address the high potential of the market. Overall, the mobile healthcare market in India is expected to continue to grow, driven by the increasing adoption of healthcare apps and connected devices, focus on disease prevention, and enhanced patient engagement.

