APAC Marine Battery Market Size Gross Margin, Cost, And Revenue Forecasts For 2023-2031

The APAC marine battery market held a market value of USD 123.9 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 1017.1 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 51.1% during the forecast period.

The marine battery industry in Asia-Pacific region is propelling at a high rate owing to numerous factors, such as increasing demand for fully electric propulsion type, rising awareness regarding solid state batteries, and the increasing need for large ship power and range in developed countries.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in 2020, international seaborne trade volume reached 10.7 Billion tons. Moreover, maritime shipping continues to cover the majority of the movement of goods over long distances. Thus, such measures drive the growth rate of the market. The contradicting factors related to the flow batteries decreases the preference rate of the industry.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing awareness of fully electric ships

The rising awareness of fully electric ships in Asian countries propels the growth rate of the industry. For instance, in November 2020, W?rtsil? begged the contract to supply the engines and a range of its electric solutions for two new ferries under construction at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) in China. Thus, such measures indirectly boost the sales of marine batteries in these countries.

Rising demand for marine freight transportation vessels

Seaborne trade has observed noteworthy growth and is expected to gain high demand during the forecast period. For instance, according to ITF transport outlook by The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 70% total freight will be transported by using maritime transport by 2030. Increase in marine freight transportation owes to the rise in traffic congestion in trade lanes in Indian and Pacific Ocean.

Segments Overview:

The APAC marine battery market is segmented into propulsion type, battery function, battery design, application, battery type, ship power, and ship range.

By Propulsion Type,

? Fully Electric

? Hybrid

? Conventional

The hybrid segment held a major share of 40% in 2021 and is projected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The fully electric segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate of 54%.

By Battery Function

? Starting batteries

? Deep-cycle batteries

? Dual-purpose batteries

The dual-purpose batteries segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 100 Million revenue by 2023.

By Battery Design

? Solid-state batteries

? Flow batteries

Solid-state batteries are gaining high traction in the recent years. The major restraint with flow batteries are its low energy density of 20- 60 Wh/L and specific energy of 20-35 Wh/kg. The high price of electrolytes also hinders its application in various end usages.

By Application

? Commercial

? Defence

The commercial segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 250 Million revenue by 2023.

By Battery Type

? Lead-acid

? Lithium

? Fuel Cell

The lead-acid battery type segment held the largest market share of more than 55% in 2021.

By Ship Power

? <75 KW

? 75?150 KW

? 150?745 KW

? 745?7,560 KW

? >7,560 KW

The >7,560 KW segment held the highest market of more than 40% in the year 2021 which is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2027.

By Ship Range

? <50 KM

? 50-100 KM

? 100-1,000 KM

? >1,000 KM

The 100-1,000 KM segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 55.1%. Moreover, the >1,000 KM segment held an opportunity of more than USD 600 Million during 2021 to 2027.

Country Overview

The Asia-Pacific marine battery industry, based on country, is segmented into China, India, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and rest of Asia-Pacific. The China market for marine battery held the largest share of more than 40% of the market share in 2021. In addition to that, the Southeast Asian industry for marine battery is likely to cross USD 100 Million revenue in 2023.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the APAC marine battery market include Corvus Energy, Akasol AG, Siemens, EST-Floattech, Spear Power Systems, Sterling PBES Energy Solutions, Echandia Marine, Furukawa Battery Solutions, Exide Technologies, Craftsman Marine, Power Tech System, Lithium Werks, Kokam Co. Ltd., XALT Energy, Toshiba Corporation, Ever Exceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Lifeline Batteries, U.S. Battery, Saft, Leclanche, Forsee Power, among others.

These market players are investing in research, agreements, and product launches, to lure customers. For instance, in September 2019, Akasol expanded its relationship with leading battery manufacturer Samsung SDI, as supplier of lithium-ion battery cells and modules for leading global commercial vehicle manufacturers.

