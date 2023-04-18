Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size Strategies To Adopt To Sustain Market Size Hold

The global ultrasonic sensors market held a market value of USD 4,947.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11,693.4 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Its increasing use in smart consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices is said to be the cause of the market expansion. These gadgets have had ultrasonic sensors added to them so that security applications can benefit from biometric sensing technology. These sensors are being integrated by a number of consumer electronics OEMs, including Samsung and Xiaomi, to offer fingerprint detection, facial recognition, and biometrics.

Rising government initiatives and investment activities to support AI-based robots in surveillance systems are driving the industry’s growth. For instance, the South Korean government announced in June 2021 that it would invest USD 2.5 million through the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) to use moving robots as a component of AI surveillance systems in the defence sector. The robotic device will look for motion on rail tracks close to the border with North Korea. The devices will be able to recognise and follow moving objects thanks to high-resolution cameras and ultrasonic sensors. Such projects will provide significant benefits for the use of ultrasonic sensors in the military and defence industry.

Increased government initiatives to encourage the adoption of self-driving and electric vehicles in order to reduce emissions levels are what are driving the worldwide ultrasonic sensors market. For instance, in April 2021, the UK government authorised testing of driverless cars on its roads. The UK government has also announced that starting in 2021, automakers will be permitted to equip their vehicles with the Automated Lane-Keeping System (ALKS) for those with speed limits up to 37 mph. These systems, which combine ultrasonic sensors to enable drivers to make decisions about collisions, will likely drive industry expansion over the coming years.

Growth Influencers:

Growing ultrasonic sensor use in the healthcare industry

Due to its increasing application in point-of-care medical equipment including ultrasound machines and blood glucose metres, the ultrasonic sensor market is growing. These sensors are widely utilised in radiography and ultrasound equipment for medical imaging. The tool offers live views of internal body parts like internal organs, tendons, bones, and ligaments. Additionally, some local manufacturers are working on adding ultrasonic sensors into their medical devices to fulfil the growing market need.

Rising adoption of surveillance drones

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and surveillance drones are becoming more and more common in the area, which is increasing the sector’s worth. In April 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a press release stating that there were 1.1 million drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in use around the country. Of the UAVs and drones that were operational, commercial UAVs made up 367,848 while recreational drones made up 502,105. These UAVs can be used for transportation, inspection, mapping, distance measurement, and surveillance thanks to their ultrasonic sensors. UAV acceptance in delivery services will be fueled by the nation’s thriving e-commerce business, further boosting industry revenue.

Segments Overview:

The global ultrasonic sensors market is segmented into product type, application, material type, packaging type, and end user.

By Type

Ultrasonic Proximity Sensors

Close range ultrasonic sensors

Intrinsically safe ultrasonic sensors

High Accuracy ultrasonic sensors

Self-contained ultrasonic sensors

Range Measurement

Ultrasonic Retro-Reflective Sensors

Ultrasonic Through Beam Sensors

The ultrasonic proximity sensors segment held the highest market share of 60% in 2021.

By Application

Anti-Collision Detection

Distance Measurement

Liquid Level Measurement

Object and Pallet Detection

Loop Control

Robotic Sensing

Others

The liquid level measurement segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

By End Users

Production Plants

On Board

Parking Assistance

Collision Avoidance System

Others

Food and Beverage

Processed Food

Beverage

Others

Agriculture

Farming Equipment

Smart Agriculture

Others

Metal Processing

General Manufacturing

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Medical and Healthcare

Diagnostics and Screening Equipment

Ultrasonic drug delivery

Ultrasonic surgical tools

Ultrasound therapy

Others

The production plants segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

The global ultrasonic sensors market is expected to grow expansively during the forecast period due to the rising strategic expansions by the companies functioning in the industry. The market based on region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The European market for ultrasonic sensors held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for ultrasonic sensors is likely to hold the highest CAGR of more than 10.7% over the anticipated period.

Competitive Landscape

The cumulative market share of the major players is close to 50%. The prominent players operating in the global ultrasonic sensors market include Keyence Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, TDK Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Denso Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Honeywell International Inc., Baumer Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Omron Corporation, Sick AG, Banner Engineering Corp., Balluff Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH.

The global ultrasonic sensors market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global ultrasonic sensors market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of ultrasonic sensors

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in supply products, cost analysis, unit cost analysis

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

