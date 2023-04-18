High Bandwidth Memory Market Size Assessment, Key Factors And Challenges By 2031

The global High Bandwidth Memory market held a market value of USD 206.9 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,197.0 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 31.3% over the projected period.

High bandwidth memory (HBM) refers to a high-speed computer memory interface for 3D-stacked synchronous dynamic random-access memory. Rising need for better speed and greater bandwidth among industries is anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing proliferation of cloud based solutions is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, complications associated with error solving process are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, thermal issues arising due to high levels of integration and design complexities associated with HBM & HMC are also likely to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Rising need for better speed and greater bandwidth among industries

Increasing demand for better memories that also offer high bandwidth, high scalability, and low consumption is leasing to the development of a range of 3D-stacked memories. Emergence of internet of things, big data, and other such data-intensive applications is also boosting the demand for technologies which can efficiently process and store information. These technologies find applications in many industries, which are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global High Bandwidth Memory market is segmented the product and application.

By Product,

Central Processing Unit

Field Programmable Gate Array

Graphics Processing Unit

Application Specific Integrated Circuit

Others

The central processing unit segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 35% owing to its high usage conventionally. The application specific integrated circuit segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of around 33.6% owing to recent innovations in the segment by various market players.

By Application,

High Performance Computing (HPC)

Networking and Client Space

Data Centers

Others

The data centers segment is estimated to account for the largest market share owing to high adoption of high bandwidth memory in data centers for storage of information. The networking and client space segment is expected to surpass a market value of USD 150 million by 2025.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global High Bandwidth Memory market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 36% owing to the rapidly growing cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning market, which is boosting the demand for high-bandwidth memory solutions for quicker data processing.

The market size for Asia Pacific region is anticipated to surpass Europes market size during the forecast period owing to the growing information technology sector in the region and growing focus of market players on countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global High Bandwidth Memory market include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Rambus.com, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Open Silicon (SiFive), NEC Corporation, and Cadence Design Systems, Inc., among others.

The approximate market share of the top 5 players is near about 60%. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, NEC Corporation collaborated with SCSK Corporation for a data center business. The companies aim at building a low-latency, secure connection to cloud services. Both the companies expanded its market presence with this development. Furthermore, in April 2021, OpenFive announced the tape out of its high performance system-on-a-chip (SoC) on TSMCs N5 process, along with integrated IP solutions for targeting advanced high performance computing/artificial intelligence, storage solutions and networking.

