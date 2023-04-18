India Cold Chain Market Industry Leaders Speak Out on Market’s Explosive Growth

The most recent research study on the global “India Cold Chain Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Cold chains play a vital role in the storage and distribution of temperature-sensitive products. These products are divided into various categories, including frozen, chilled, mild chilled, and normal storage, based on their nature and storage requirements. The cold chain market in India has been expanding rapidly in recent years, owing to the increasing demand for cold storage facilities from various sectors, including food, healthcare, and retail. Additionally, the evolving lifestyle of consumers, particularly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, has also contributed significantly to the growth of this market.

The cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020, and it is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021-2026 period. Several initiatives undertaken by the Indian government have helped to develop and improve cold chain systems in India and provide an impetus to the market. For instance, in 2020, the Indian government approved 27 integrated cold chain development projects under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana.

However, the high operating costs of cold chains and lack of standardization are some of the factors hindering market growth. To overcome these challenges, the market is witnessing several innovations and technological advancements. For instance, the development of IoT-enabled cold chain monitoring systems has enabled real-time tracking of temperature and humidity levels in the supply chain. Additionally, the adoption of alternative energy sources, such as solar energy, has also helped to reduce the operating costs of cold chains.

The cold chain market in India is segmented into two categories, namely cold chain storage and cold chain logistics. As of 2020, the cold chain storage segment accounted for 44.50% of the total market share. By the end of 2025, the cold chain storage segment is expected to hold a share of around 44.79% of the overall market. Owing to the constant rise in demand from the retail and healthcare industries for temperature-controlled storage and transportation, the market shares of both segments are expected to change marginally during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in the Indian cold chain market that operate and manage both cold chain storage and logistics operations include Snowman, Kool-ex, Coldstar, Gati Kausar, and DHL Logistics. These companies offer various services, including temperature-controlled warehousing, transportation, and logistics, to cater to the diverse requirements of their clients.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the cold chain market in India. The increasing demand for healthcare products and perishable food items, coupled with apprehensions regarding contracting COVID-19, has influenced the market positively. Additionally, the requirement for storage and transportation of COVID-19 vaccines has further propelled the growth of the market. Fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and animal products are the other market segments likely to have a moderate impact on the cold chain market in India.

