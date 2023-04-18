India Refrigerator Market Record-Breaking Growth Ahead: Key Players Ready for Action

The most recent research study on the global “India Refrigerator Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The consumer goods market in India is one of the largest in the world and is expected to become the third-largest consumer market by 2025, after the US and China, according to a World Economic Forum report published in 2019. The demand for refrigerators is likely to pick up in the coming years, especially in rural areas, as the government plans to invest heavily in rural electrification.

The sale of refrigerators has been boosted by an increase in disposable income and easy financing schemes. Rapid urbanization and changes in lifestyle have influenced consumers to buy smart refrigerators, with a majority of the sales generated through the urban cohort. The production of refrigerators for domestic use increased from 23 lakh in Q3 FY 2020 to 28.1 lakh in Q3 FY 2021, with a 22% year-on-year growth.

Technology has advanced so much in recent years that consumers can now use refrigerators even during power cuts, check what is inside the fridge without opening the door, convert the freezer into a refrigerator unit, control temperature, and change modes. The government has imposed some rules on manufacturing companies for energy consumption labels (star labeling) and the use of Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants instead of Hydro-chloro-fluoro Carbon (HCFC).

The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused a shortage of raw materials and components required to produce refrigerators due to restrictions on exports from China, and the migration of labourers to their hometowns during the lockdown disrupted the supply chain. However, despite the economic plunge, the domestic refrigerator market has adopted new strategies and development skills to recover.

The presence of several players across the globe makes the market fragmented. Manufacturers are focused on developing energy-efficient products and engaging in promotional activities to attract consumers and gain a strong foothold. Companies are focusing on developing spacious and customizable interiors and using LED bulbs for brighter lighting, which can save energy.

