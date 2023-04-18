India AI in Manufacturing Market Big Things Ahead: Key Players Share Insights

The most recent research study on the global “India AI in Manufacturing Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-ai-in-manufacturing-market/QI042

The Indian manufacturing industry is currently experiencing a digital transformation with the adoption of Industry 4.0 technology. Many Indian manufacturing firms are investing in AI-based industrial automation technologies to improve product quality and design, save labour costs, shorten manufacturing cycles, and track equipment health in real time. Companies like Blue Star Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. are using AI to boost the efficiency and productivity of their production plants.

The contribution of AI in the Indian GVA was valued at INR 12,272.38 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 40,703.34 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period (2021-2026). AI is being implemented for factory automation, quality monitoring, predicting equipment failure, order management, delivery management, and demand forecasting.

Indian manufacturing companies are utilizing AI-enabled predictive maintenance systems for self-monitoring and reporting malfunctions in real time. IBM has developed its cognitive computing platform, Watson, for manufacturers to reduce errors and improve product quality. Similarly, Qualitas Technologies has developed the Eagle Eye Inspection System, which uses an AI-based vision controller to check the quality of products.

Collaborative robots that leverage AI and analytics are also being used by players in the Indian manufacturing sector. These robots are capable of handling additional cognitive tasks and making independent decisions based on real-time data. Blue Star Ltd. is using AI-enabled collaborative robots (offered by Universal Robots A/S) to optimize the task of copper tube expansion and to minimize stress risks associated with it.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the manufacturing sector, changing the business landscape significantly. AI has become the key to maintaining resilience against the effects of the pandemic. Manufacturing units that struggled with significant labour shortages during the lockdown adopted AI-based solutions to continue with production. Government initiatives such as the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and Production Linked Incentive Scheme for White Goods (PLIWG) are expected to drive the adoption of AI in the manufacturing industry amid the pandemic.

