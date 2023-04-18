India Warehousing Market Stunning Forecast: Key Players Set for Dominance

The most recent research study on the global “India Warehousing Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Logistics and warehousing are vital components of the supply chain, acting as a bridge between manufacturers and customers. The efficiency and effectiveness of the logistics chain can have a significant impact on the speed at which products reach the customer. Warehousing is a critical function for companies as it helps them maintain their inventory and supplies goods whenever demand increases. With the growth of the e-commerce industry, warehouses have become an essential part of the logistics chain. They not only provide storage space for products but also offer areas for packaging, docking, and product withdrawals, thereby reducing delivery times. Major players in this sector include Container Corporation of India Ltd., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., and Central Warehousing Corporation.

In FY 2020, the Indian warehousing market was valued at INR 1050 billion, with a space requirement of 265 million square feet. The total revenue is projected to reach INR 2243.79 billion in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.90%. The space requirement is expected to reach 483 million square feet in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.77%. The top six cities with modern warehousing capacity are Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune.

The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) sector acquired the maximum warehousing space in 2021, followed by e-commerce. The 3PL, e-commerce, FMCD, FMCG, and retail sectors acquired 31%, 31%, 5%, 5%, and 4% of warehousing space, respectively. The FMCD, FMCG, and retail sectors outsource their space requirements to 3PL players. Therefore, their warehousing space requirement is less than that of the 3PL sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Indian warehousing sector. The nationwide lockdown announced by the Government of India in 2020 led to a labor crisis in all major cities, resulting in a shortage of workers in warehouses and operations being hampered. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 prompted people to shop online, boosting the e-commerce market and the demand for warehousing space. Organized food delivery increased due to the pandemic, augmenting the cold chain warehousing space requirement. The demand for industrial and consumer goods decreased, leading to an increase in the construction cost of warehouses.

