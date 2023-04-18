India Television Market Unprecedented Growth Ahead: Key Players Leading the Way

The most recent research study on the global “India Television Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Television is a fast-growing market in India’s consumer durable goods industry, with the flat panel television market experiencing strong growth due to the reduced price of large screen TVs, increasing affordability of customers, and the availability of innovative products. Despite the growth, there are some challenges to the market, including increased competition from substitute devices, low profitability, and a lack of 4K content. However, the Indian government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce imports, is helping to boost the production of televisions in the country.

The flat panel television market in India was valued at INR 986.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 1,638.65 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.54%. The market share of smart TVs has reached 84% in 2021, with the smart TVs over 40 inches in screen size gaining a 42% market share. In 2021, 32 inches is the most popular display size among customers.

The television market in India is segmented into smart and non-smart TVs, with the former having a market share of 80% and the latter at 20%. The smart TV segment has shown a 65% YoY growth in June 2021. Smart TVs of less than 32 inches screen size have the maximum market share of 39.40%.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the television market in India, with the emergence of work-from-home culture and adoption of online classes boosting the growth of smart TVs. With most cinema halls closed during the lockdown period, film makers started releasing their content on OTT platforms, leading to an increase in demand for smart TVs for both entertainment and work purposes.

