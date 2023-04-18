India Digital Healthcare Market Set for Historic Growth: Key Players to Watch Closely

The most recent research study on the global “India Digital Healthcare Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The digital healthcare market in India is experiencing rapid growth due to the increased penetration of smartphones and the internet, coupled with supportive government policies. The market was valued at INR 252.92 Bn in FY 2021, and it is expected to reach INR 882.79 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 21.36% during the FY 2022 FY 2027 period. The mHealth segment is estimated to dominate the market, with a revenue share of ~38.28% in FY 2027, followed by the telehealth segment. The demand for health condition management apps is expected to expand rapidly due to an increase in the adoption rate of disease-specific apps, online consultation apps, women’s health and pregnancy apps, and medication reminder apps.

Emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, Blockchain, IoT, IoMT, and Big Data analytics have transformed the digital healthcare market. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the increased acceptance of digital healthcare solutions. Healthcare apps and digital healthcare devices have created a safe interface between patients and healthcare providers. Patient engagement has increased in various aspects, including maintaining a healthy lifestyle and boosting immunity.

The highly competitive Indian digital healthcare market is witnessing the participation of emerging start-ups. With high demand, public and private players are aiming at increasing their offerings and improving the quality of services to increase their market share. The digital healthcare market is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to the benefits it offers, such as lower costs, improved patient outcomes, and better patient engagement.

