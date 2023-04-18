India Pharmacy Retail Market Forecast: Top Players Could Cause Major Fluctuations

The most recent research study on the global “India Pharmacy Retail Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Pharmacy retail refers to the selling of pharmaceutical products, and the market has seen significant growth in recent years. The increasing population and patient pool, as well as the affordability of medicines, have contributed to this growth. Advanced medical infrastructure and the launch of patented drugs have also improved consumers’ access to medicines. However, low-profit margins, price control measures, and poor inventory management have hindered the market’s growth.

The pharmacy retail market was valued at INR 1,783.83 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 3,078.46 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.02%. The organized retail pharmacy sector stood at INR 134.21 Bn in the same year and is anticipated to reach INR 370.39 Bn by 2026. The unorganized sector was valued at INR 1548.55 Bn in 2020 and is likely to reach INR 2390.20 Bn by 2026. The revenue of the online retail sector stood at INR 38.15 Bn in 2020 and is likely to reach INR 317.87 Bn in 2026. The online retail channel is the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 44.44% from 2022 to 2026, owing to the rise in the number of internet users and technological advancements.

The pharmacy retail market is segmented into organized, unorganized, and online retail channels. The unorganized segment comprises local medical shop owners and holds an 88.70% market share in 2021. The organized sector consists of large players licensed to sell drugs and registered for sales and income tax, with an 8.50% market share in 2021. The online pharmacy retail segment is an emerging segment with a 2.80% market share. The pharmacy retail market is also segmented into generic, OTC, and patented drugs based on drug types. Generic drugs have identical chemical composition, dosage effects, side effects, and administration routes to that of patented original drugs and held a market share of 71% in 2020. OTC drugs can be sold to customers without a prescription through a medical practitioner and held an 18.18% market share in 2021. Patented drugs were introduced by global drug manufacturers, used in various therapeutic areas such as oncology, anti-infective and cardiac treatment, and held a 10.82% market share in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the global supply chains, leading to a severe shortage of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and key starting materials (KSM) in India. However, several indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturers started producing APIs and KSMs to meet the elevated demand in the market. The online pharmacy business also saw increased adoption of digital platforms due to the pandemic. In 2020, the government launched the production linked incentive scheme (PLI) to provide financial support for the production of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The government also introduced a scheme to establish bulk drug parks to produce APIs, KSMs, and drug intermediates.

