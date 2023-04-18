India Big Data Market Speculation: Top Players May Propel Significant Market Change

The most recent research study on the global “India Big Data Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Big data analytics is a crucial process for businesses, involving the analysis of large amounts of raw data to uncover valuable information and patterns. By employing processes such as predictive modeling, big data analytics enables businesses to examine large amounts of unstructured data and gain insights that help them make informed decisions, stay ahead of the competition, and support risk management capabilities.

The global big data market was valued at INR 17,111.93 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach INR 34,943.77 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~12.81% during the 2022 to 2027 period. The big data market in India was valued at INR 132.63 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach INR 558.24 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~26.80% during the 2022 to 2027 period. India is currently one of the top 10 countries in the big data market, with over 600 data analytics firms. Big data has become prevalent in several industries, including telecommunications, financial services, e-commerce, and healthcare, due to the increased demand for cloud-based solutions and predictive analytics capabilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the big data market, resulting in a lot of pressure on warehouses and the e-commerce market. Business operations faced major challenges due to disruptions in supply chain management and the unavailability of workers. However, companies have started using artificial intelligence and digital payments as a solution to deal with the pandemic.

The demand for cloud-based collaboration tools, content management solutions, and online streaming platforms has increased, driving the growth of the big data market. Organizations in India have already adopted cloud computing and rely completely on public cloud IaaS to accelerate the development and deployment of business applications. The adoption of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in India has rapidly expanded, with organizations investing heavily to improve their analytics capabilities. There is also a surge in demand for a workforce skilled in analytics that could assist businesses in expanding their operations.

However, the growth of the big data market is also hindered by certain key deterrents, including flawed and incomplete data, incorrect results, and incorrect data flow due to human error during the development, testing, or verification processes. In such cases, complete overhauling of systems is necessary, and they must be replaced with new ones.

