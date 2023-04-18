India Hospital Sector Market Update: Key Players Could Trigger Major Price Swings

The most recent research study on the global “India Hospital Sector Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Hospitals play a vital role in India’s healthcare system, with the market constantly growing due to rising disposable income, an ageing population, and changing illness profiles. The Ayushman Bharat initiative has also helped strengthen the healthcare system from primary to tertiary care. In terms of revenue, the hospital sector was valued at INR 7940.87 Bn in FY 2021 and is expected to reach INR 18,348.78 Bn by FY 2027e, expanding at a CAGR of ~18.24% during the FY 2021 to FY 2027e period.

The hospital industry can be divided into three segments: self-pay, government payer, and corporate insurer. In the start of 2021, the self-pay group dominated the market, followed by government payers. However, the corporate insurer category is expected to grow significantly due to the expansion of coverage by both government and company insurers.

The growth of corporate medical insurance has been fueled by increased purchasing power, rising demand for quality healthcare, technological advancements, and the expansion of hospital networks. Patients are ensured coverage for accidental hospitalization, COVID-19 insurance, daily hospital benefits, critical illness coverage, and maternity coverage.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the hospital sector. The second wave of COVID-19 led to a decline in patient footfall, both domestic and international. High infection rates and lockdowns forced hospitals to pause non-emergency, outdoor patient department (OPD), and indoor patient department (IPD) services. Medical tourism also declined due to travel restrictions.

Despite the initial dip in footfall after the second wave of COVID-19, signs of recovery in patients and relaxed lockdown norms by the end of July 2021 marked an increase in hospital occupancy rates. Although the pandemic caused a nationwide crisis in India’s primary healthcare, key changes in the sector, such as flexibility in operations, improved health insurance, and cost-effective medical tourism, are expected to strengthen it.

