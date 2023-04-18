India Solar Energy Market Industry Experts Warn of Major Shake-Up with Top Players

The most recent research study on the global “India Solar Energy Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Renewable energy is on the rise across the globe, and India is no exception. With the depletion of conventional electricity generation methods such as thermal power plants, the demand for renewable energy has increased significantly in recent years. Solar power is one of the most popular renewable sources of energy in India, and the solar energy market is expanding through efficient collaboration between the government and the private sector.

In the fiscal year 2020, India ranked fifth in solar power installed capacity. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) regulates the market, and some of the major producers are Adani Power Limited, The Tata Power Company Limited, ReNew Energy Global Plc, and Torrent Power Limited.

The installed solar energy capacity is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.84% during the fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2027 period. Solar energy generation has become central to the National Action Plan on Climate Change. At present, most of the solar photovoltaic (PV) panel installations in India are done using crystalline silicon, which improves the power efficiency by about 22%. The National Solar Mission is one of the key initiatives to promote solar power expansion/generation. Solar power capacity has increased by more than 15 times in the last seven years, from 2.6 GW in March 2014 to 41.09 GW in May 2021.

The solar energy market can be segmented on the basis of grid connected solar applications and off-grid solar applications. The grid connected solar application segment holds the largest market share. Application-wise status of installations under the Off-grid and Decentralised Solar PV Applications Programme is comparatively much lower than grid connected applications. Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has aimed to provide solar PV-based applications in areas where grid power is either not available or is unreliable, with the help of its Off-grid Solar PV Applications Programme.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the demand and supply of solar power in India. During the first wave of the pandemic, a lockdown was imposed, causing commercial and office spaces to stay closed, leading to a drop in the demand for electricity and solar power. The supply side was also negatively impacted as 85% of the migrant labor in solar parks returned to their villages during the lockdown. However, with the easing of restrictions on movement, solar companies started procuring and setting up solar plants once again. The government also started promoting domestic solar products and introduced several policies to boost the solar energy market before and after the second wave of the pandemic. Given the government’s efforts to revive the market in light of the pandemic, solar energy along with other renewable resources may be dedicated to tackling climate change.

