India Private Healthcare Delivery Market Top Players’ Strategic Moves Could Drive Significant

In India, the healthcare sector is largely dominated by the private sector, with almost 87% of services provided by private institutions. The private hospital sector is the largest segment, with a market share of ~76.88% in FY 2021. The sector was valued at INR 13,000.66 Bn in FY 2021 and is expected to reach INR 33,299.68 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~17.01% during the FY 2022 – FY 2027 period. The private diagnostics sector is expected to increase its market share to ~13.39% by FY 2027.

The private hospital sector plays a crucial role in delivering healthcare services in India, driven by factors such as high disposable income, growing population, and changes in disease profiles. The private diagnostics sector is driven by increased healthcare expenditure and life expectancy, rise in income levels, advanced diagnostic test offerings, increase in lifestyle-related diseases, and major government initiatives. The pharmacy retail market has also grown rapidly, driven by factors such as population explosion, growing burden of chronic diseases, and increased internet penetration.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on the private healthcare delivery sector in India, leading to a rapid decline in the number of patients in private hospitals and diagnostic centers due to strict lockdown measures. The cancellation of elective surgeries and closure of outdoor patient departments (OPDs) have caused a severe reduction in industry revenue. However, digital transformation, implementation of regulatory frameworks, enhanced collaborations between public and private hospitals, and improvement in health insurance awareness have helped in the sector’s recovery.

