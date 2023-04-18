India Payment Gateway Market Watch: Top Players’ Actions Could Determine Industry Direction

The most recent research study on the global “India Payment Gateway Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: -https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-payment-gateway-market/QI042

Payment gateways act as an intermediary between a merchant’s mobile application or website and the bank, facilitating the verification of details and transfer of transaction amounts between buyers’ and merchants’ bank accounts. The payments industry is evolving and expanding due to the growing digital payment and transaction volumes. The Indian payment gateway market is dominated by major players like Billdesk, PayTM, CCAvenue, MobiKwik, PayPal, and PayU.

In 2021, the payment gateway market in India was valued at INR 73 Bn, and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~20.11% during the 2022-2027 period. Technological advancements such as internet banking and contactless payments, along with improved internet connectivity, are driving market growth. UPI and other payment modes like Bharat QR, AEPS, NETC, BBPS, and RuPay cards gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and all of these modes require the usage of payment gateways.

The promotion of cashless transactions by the government, rapid digitalization, and sustained innovations in digital payments are driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of data security and trust, and the lack of consolidation of payments across players are limiting market growth.

During the pandemic, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) encouraged the adoption of digital payment systems to ensure security, driving the market. Payment gateways were mostly used in sectors such as e-commerce, insurance, essentials, donation, online education, and media/entertainment during the pandemic. However, the usage of payment gateways witnessed a negative impact in sectors such as travel, tourism, and hospitality. The pandemic also forced people to make online payments as home delivery of products increased and acceptance of cash decreased, leading to a preference for mobile and UPI transactions that necessitated the use of payment gateways.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: -https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-payment-gateway-market/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?