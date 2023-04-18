ATEN Empowers Efficient BYOD Collaborations with New 4K Wireless Presentation Switches

The new wireless BYOD solution is perfectly suited for any corporate and education application

TAIPEI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEN International, the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today announces the launch of two new 4K wireless presentation switches for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) solutions, perfectly suited for huddle spaces to large spaces and are flexible enough for any corporate and education application.

The ATEN PresentON™ VP2020 4K Wireless Presentation Switch and VP2021 4K Wireless Presentation Switch with quad view are designed to enable anyone, including visitors, to easily share content from any laptop or mobile device without limitation, so participants can actively collaborate for enhanced, efficient workflows. They feature a multi-view function, BYOD wireless sharing, audio out, USB touch back, and PoE connectivity, allow for control with a mobile app, and are compatible with Airplay and Google Cast, bringing people together to share ideas easily and get more from meetings.

BYOD content sharing has become prevalent in hybrid meeting rooms and higher education environments. PresentON™ allows anyone to share BYOD presentation content wirelessly with ATEN software on PC, mobile app, and web browsers. In terms of the BYOD-oriented corporate workplace, workers need a place for quick discussion, brainstorming, and rapid sharing of presentations. ATEN's new wireless BYOD solution gets control on your side with USB touch back, allowing the speaker to take the lead in meetings with just a mouse or touchscreen and be more efficient without having to move about to access devices.

Wireless sharing for education is in high demand, and blended classrooms and learning have led to multiple displays being installed in classrooms to allow learners to study at their own pace, replacing the model where a teacher stands in front of the classroom and everyone learns at the same pace. However, ATEN standalone wireless presentation switches PresentON™ transform this situation, allowing for easily managing content shared with moderation mode, which allows the presenter to simply control and manage the content shared by other participants, including muting, stopping all sharing, and disconnecting a participant. Furthermore, it supports multi-view presentation so screen layouts can be configurable for presentation in full screen, side-by-side, and even quad view (VP2021). The 4K wireless presentation switch can integrate with a classroom's audio system to enhance the audio-visual experience with 3.5 mm audio output and eliminate complicated wiring, offering flexibility in space deployment and speedy installation with PoE connectivity.

PBL, or problem-based learning, calls for group discussion and sharing of presentations at the same time, thus the ATEN VP2021 4K wireless presentation switch with quad view allows for quad-view presentations to increase workflows and efficiency, making it feasible for cross-departmental collaboration to rapidly focus on key points and cross-reference information for discussion.

The unique features on the VP2020 and VP2021 include:

VP2020 & VP2021:

Muti-view function allows starting multi-party collaboration instantly A BYOD presentation switch with wireless presentation capability Allow for control with mobile app: compatible with Airplay and Google Cast USB touch back — allows for seamless operation of a presentation directly from a connected touchscreen or mouse Moderation Mode — the moderator can manage and control team members' connection status and the AV content being displayed 3.5 mm audio output enhances the audio-visual experience Power over Ethernet eliminates complicated wiring Quad-view sharing in a snap* Collaboration tools — Screen capture, annotation, whiteboard on screen* Remote view on the ATEN Presentation App lets remote participants view presentations from their own screen*

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, professional AV, SOHO, and intelligent power solutions, ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting and media, and transportation environments. ATEN has 650+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa, Indonesia, and Mexico – with R&D centers in Taiwan, mainland China, and Canada.

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.