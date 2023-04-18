Taiwan sends 1st Asian medical team to Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Mackay Memorial Hospital on Monday (April 17) sent the first medical team from Asia to Ukraine, where it will provide pro bono medical services for approximately 10 days.

More than 400 days have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine, and a large number of personnel is still needed on both the front lines and rear areas. In response, the 11-member team, led by Mackay's International Medical Center Director Tsai Wei-te (蔡維德), will coordinate with local physicians to assist the war-wounded and local residents, reported Rti.

In an interview on Monday, Tsai told the news agency that there have been substantial material donations from Asia since the war broke out. However, Tsai said that Mackay Memorial Hospital is the first healthcare institution in Asia to send a medical team to Ukraine.

As a Christian hospital, Tsai said Mackay has been engaged in providing international medical assistance for more than 20 years. According to Tsai, such missions are not special or extraordinary, but this trip could draw more attention because the location is more sensitive.

The team will arrive in western Ukraine on Wednesday (April 19) and is expected to return to Taiwan on April 29. The medical team will consist of eight medical staff from Mackay Memorial Hospital, including one family medicine physician, one otolaryngologist, four emergency care physicians (including Tsai), and one operating room nurse.

There will also be three doctors from other institutions, including a plastic surgeon from Puli Christian Hospital, one gastroenterologist from the Taiwan Christian Medical Association, and one Taiwanese doctor who lives in the U.S.

Tsai said priority agenda items include connecting with local mobile hospitals, operating free clinics, forming a team with local physicians, and conducting medical education such as surgical case demonstrations.

In addition, as a Christian hospital, Tsai said that in addition to physical care, team members will provide spiritual assistance.