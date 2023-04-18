Ohtani's start shortened by long rain delay vs. Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani had his start shortened by a lengthy rain delay Monday afternoon after he allowed a run in two hitless innings against the Red Sox.

The 28-year-old Ohtani gave up a run in the first inning by walking leadoff hitter Raimel Tapia and throwing two wild pitches before Rob Refsnyder’s run-scoring ground out.

The weather is about the only thing that could slow down the two-way star's start on the mound this season. He’s given up only two earned runs in 21 innings over four starts.

Ohtani struck out three and singled in each of his first two at-bats. He remained in the game as the designated hitter, a rule that was put in place before the 2022 season that allows the pitcher to stay in at DH when they are removed from the game. Or, to stay in as the pitcher if they are replaced as the DH. Ohtani threw 31 pitches, 20 strikes.

The Angels led the Red Sox 5-1 in the top of the third when play resumed after a one hour, 25-minute delay.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson came in to replace Ohtani.

The start of the game was also delayed by rain for 56 minutes.

