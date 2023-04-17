VinFast VF 8 customers now may be eligible for up to a $7,500 California EV rebate

The Clean Vehicle Rebate Project recently added the VinFast VF 8 electric SUV to its list of eligible vehicles, providing up to $7,500 for VinFast customers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Media OutReach - 17 April 2023The CVRP applies to all VF 8s sold or leased in California, retroactively from March of this year. Eligible customers in California can apply for the rebate via the CVRP website.Receiving CARB eligibility approval of the VF 8 allows the model to qualify for inclusion in several other state incentive programs administered by the Center for Sustainable Energy including: Oregon, Vermont, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. In addition, the VF 8 and VF 9 have also been officially added to the list of vehicles eligible for California's Clean Air Vehicle Decal Program which grants free HOV lane access for zero-emission vehicles.said,Administered by the Center for Sustainable Energy on behalf of CARB, the CVRP promotes equitable clean vehicle adoption in California by offering eligible customers rebates from $2,000 to $7,500 toward the purchase or lease of new zero-emission vehicles, including electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell vehicles. According to CVRP data, California is currently the leading state in electric vehicle adoption nationwide with more plugin electric vehicles on its roads than any other state.VinFast's second EV batch exported to North America, including 1,879 VF 8 standard models, left MPC Port (Hai Phong, Vietnam) on April 16. It is expected to arrive at Benicia Port, California in May. The shipment includes 1,098 VF 8s for the U.S. market that are also eligible for CVRP for California customers.VinFast customers purchasing or leasing a new VF 8 can apply and learn about the individual eligibility requirements for the CVRP rebate at https://cleanvehiclerebate.org For more information on VinFast, please visit https://vinfastauto.us Hashtag: #VinFast

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. VinFast established a United States headquarters in Los Angeles, CA, opened several showrooms and service centers in California, and is developing a site in North Carolina for domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles.



Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us



