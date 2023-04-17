Lenovo Expands Portfolio of Smart Collaboration Solutions With New Standalone ThinkSmart View Plus

ThinkSmart View Plus running Microsoft Teams display allows users to better collaborate in multiple scenarios with a dedicated unified video communications solution.

ThinkSmart Professional Services [iii] : Deployment will help IT departments set up, configure, and integrate each solution into existing unified communications platforms.

[iii] will help IT departments set up, configure, and integrate each solution into existing unified communications platforms. ThinkSmart Professional Services: Maintenance will provide remote troubleshooting and technical support of ThinkSmart devices by Lenovo professional service technicians.

will provide remote troubleshooting and technical support of ThinkSmart devices by Lenovo professional service technicians. ThinkSmart Manager[iv] is Lenovo's collaboration management software suite. Maintaining effective collaboration means the technology needs to be always on, always connected and easy to use. ThinkSmart Manager helps IT departments to configure, control and manage an entire fleet of Smart Collaboration solutions from a single intuitive interface.

THINKSMART VIEW PLUS

Processor

QUALCOMM® QCS8250 System-on-Chip

Operating System

Android

Monitor Size

27" FHD

Camera

1 x 4k FOV(D/H/V) >= 100°/90°/ 50°) Detachable and upgradable

Microphones

4-mic array

Speakers

Stereo Speaker (5W x 2)



(detachable/upgradable)

I/O Port

Ethernet x 1



HDMI



Display Port x 1 in / 1 out



USB A x 2



USB C x 1



3.5mm

Vesa Mount

Yes

Collaboration Platforms

Teams display



LENOVO IP CONTROLLER

Features

Wall mountable



CAT5e with PoE connection



Installation up to 100 meters from compute

Display

10.1" 10-point touch



89/89/89/89 viewing angle



1280x 800 (350nits) resolution

Ports

PoE



HDMI (in)

Security

Human Presence Sensor



Kensington™ Lock Slot

Integrated Audio

USB input for optional USB accessories such as a speaker/mic



THINKSMART ONE

Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7E IoTG vPro® Processor

Operating System

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise

Memory

8GB DDR4

Storage

256GB SSD

Graphics

Integrated Intel Graphics

Controller Display

10.1" (1280×800) 10-point touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio

Audio

Stereo speakers, 15-watt typical power output

8 x Microphones with 180-degree coverage and echo and noise cancellation

Camera

FHD camera with 100-degree horizontal FOV, 68-degree vertical FOV, 125-degree diagonal FOV

Security

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise security

Intel vPro security

Ports

2 x HDMI out

1 x HDMI In

2 x USB Type-A

2 x USB Type-C

1 x RJ45 with indicator LED

1 x RJ45 (vPro) with indicator LED

Wireless LAN

Wi-Fi 2x2AX

Dimensions

700x889x110mm

Weight

3.55kg





[i] Unified communications platforms may incur subscription fees and/or additional costs

[ii] Lenovo Premier Support is included for three years. Beyond that may incur subscription fees and/or additional costs.

[iii] ThinkSmart Professional Services is included for one year. Beyond that may incur subscription fees and/or additional costs.

[iv] ThinkSmart Manager is included for one year. Beyond that may incur subscription fees and/or additional costs.



[v] Unified communications platforms may incur subscription fees and/or additional costs. [vi] On-shelf dates and color options may vary by geography and products may only be available in select markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 April 2023 - Lenovo™ announced today the all newrunning Microsoft Teamsdisplay [i] standalone collaboration display with premium audio, video, and whiteboarding features. The smart collaboration solution is purpose built for hot desking, phone booths, executive desks and home office use cases. Also joining the portfolio of smart collaboration solutions are the newly announced Lenovo IP Controller for collaboration spaces and the newly available ThinkSmart One.As the way people work continues to evolve, it is vital to stay connected and engaged, regardless of how and where they work. The innovative ThinkSmart View Plus running Microsoft Teams display is a solution that enables hybrid work by increasing productivity, flexibility, and collaboration through its personal and hotdesking experiences.ThinkSmart View Plus is an integrated device with a 27-inch multi-touch display, premium video and audio, and built-in compute for powerful productivity and collaboration.Designed to enhance personal productivity, ThinkSmart View Plus offers a customized, secure, and flexible Microsoft Teams display experience by providing access to Teams chat, calendar, and files, while also enabling workers to join meetings through the device. When connected to a user's PC, the ThinkSmart View Plus enables screensharing between the two devices to simultaneously view content and presenters. Additionally, ThinkSmart View Plus easily shifts to monitor mode when connected to a PC through USB-C.ThinkSmart View Plus running Teams display also offers hotdesking capabilities, a hybrid work solution that allows employees to quickly locate flexible workspaces to touch down and make calls, set up ad-hoc meetings, or sign into their personal Teams experience. Once signed-in, employees can enjoy smooth transitions from their home office to work office without a complicated set-up, all while having a customized Teams experience. Upon sign out, user's personal information is removed from the device—minimizing security risks.ThinkSmart View Plus lets team members interact with impact. Featuring a passive stylus pen and a Microsoft whiteboard application, users can explore big ideas together with the device. Users can also hear and be heard more clearly with a premium soundbar with two 5w speakers and four-mic array, while the 4K IRGB camera with auto framing and AI security delivers crisp, clear images.While in monitor mode, ThinkSmart View Plus allows for comfortable productivity with its ergonomic stand and convenient cell phone stand on the base. The device is also VESA mountable to walls.The ThinkSmart View Plus utilizes the Qualcomm® QCS8250 System-on-Chip (SoC), a purpose-built chip for enterprise and commercial IoT applications from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The premium-tier processor is designed to provide maximum performance for compute-intensive camera and Edge AI applications, and also features support of Wi-Fi 6."Lenovo's customers are looking for smart, flexible solutions to empower team members so they can collaborate better in a range of workplace scenarios," said Shannon MacKay, General Manager of Worldwide Smart Collaboration Business, Lenovo. "The ThinkSmart View Plus is designed with the functionality to help increase productivity, innovation, and employee satisfaction.""In these times of hybrid work, customers need a solution designed to bring Microsoft Teams to hotdesks and phonebooths," said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft, "Lenovo's new ThinkSmart View Plus running Microsoft Teams display is purpose-built just for those spaces, and complements Lenovo's Microsoft Teams Rooms solutions build for larger meeting spaces."As with all Lenovo ThinkSmart meeting room products, the ThinkSmart View Plus comes standard with three years of Lenovo's Premier Support [ii] , providing access to advanced technicians 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. It also includes one year of Lenovo's value-added software and services:The Lenovo portfolio of smart collaboration solutions continues to expand with more options to enhance connectivity between team members in the enterprise.Lenovo is offering a new controller option for ThinkSmart Core and ThinkSmart One to empower collaboration spaces. Sleek and sophisticated with a high-end, low-profile design, the new Lenovo IP Controller is an AV over-IP display with HDMI pass through that features easy-to-use Ethernet connectivity (CAT5e) with PoE. Easier to install and use, the new controller allows for installation up to 100 meters from the PC without the hassles of extenders, complicated installation, and needing power at the table. The new Lenovo IP Controller addresses the growing demand for HDMI on table, as well as IP Connectivity with PoE compatibility.Unveiled in 2022, the ThinkSmart One , the world's first Windows-based collaboration bar, is available February 2023 in select markets worldwide. Designed for small to medium meeting rooms or dedicated home office spaces, the ThinkSmart One is powered by an embedded 11Gen Intel® Core™ processor with vPro® technology. Supporting familiar video conferencing applications such as Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms [v] , and featuring eight microphone arrays with echo and noise cancellation, 15-Watt stereo speakers and an integrated high-resolution camera with wide field of view, ThinkSmart One offers an exceptional audio-visual experience.The ThinkSmart View Plus, and the bundle packages of ThinkSmart One and IP Controller will be available in Hong Kong in May, 2023 while IP Controller Standalone will be available in Hong Kong later this year.To learn more about Lenovo ThinkSmart solutions, visit: www.lenovo.com/thinksmart , or contact a Lenovo sales representative or local reseller.Hashtag: #Lenovo

