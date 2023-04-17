Taiwan to offer NT$5,000 subsidies to lucky foreign independent travelers from May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beginning in May, Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) will offer a NT$5,000 (US$165) subsidy for international travelers who win lucky draw prizes upon their arrival in Taiwan.

The MOTC on Monday (April 17) said the program is intended to attract more international tourists to Taiwan. More details will be announced this week.

International travelers must apply for participation in the program before arrival. Travelers may apply at one of the following five locations: Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, Taipei Songsshan Airport, Taichung International Airport, and Kaohsiung International Airport, CNA reported.

The Tourism Bureau noted that cruisegoers do not qualify since they are considered group passengers, not independent travelers.

The MOTC said that for domestic and foreign travel operators who receive overseas tourists for two nights and three days or longer, a maximum reward of NT$50,000 will be issued to the group, depending on the group's size and travel duration, per CNA.