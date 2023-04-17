SHEDE BRAND NIGHT Successfully Held in Singapore, Sharing The Charm of Chinese Spirits to the World

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 April 2023 - On April 11th, SHEDE SPIRITS Sharing Chinese Wisdom With the World & SHEDE Brand Night was held with a success in Singapore.





Distinguished guests include: Wang Yifei, Fosun Group Global Partner, Vice President of Fosun International, Chairman of Fosun Hive Overseas; Zhu Jinfu, Vice President of Fosun Health International, Chief Representative of Fosun Group in Singapore; Zheng Chen, Overseas Business Director of Fuyu Group; Qiu Shunli, General Manager of Singapore Kim Sing Co. Pte Ltd, as well as guests and representatives from all walks of life such as representatives of Chinese-funded enterprises and Singapore associations. Over 100 guests gathered together for the grand event. Pu Jizhou, Fosun Group Global Partner, co-chairman and president of SHEDE SPIRITS, delivered a virtual speech, sharing Chinese Baijiu culture and SHEDE's ecological brewing concept with the guests, and extended his wishes to foster SHEDE's global business.



At the SHEDE BRAND NIGHT, Wang Yifei availed his heartfelt congratulations to SHEDE SPIRITS on its promotion and branding efforts in Singapore. He remarked, "Fosun is devoted to four main business segments, namely health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing, and SHEDE SPIRITS has been part of Fosun's Happiness Segment since 2020. Thus, we wish SHEDE could expand its reach into the Southeast Asian market with the support of Fosun, so as to bring new impetus to the catering industries in Singapore, and other countries and regions throughout Southeast Asia. "



Pu Jizhou, also via virtual attendance, extended his sincere appreciation and a warm welcome to the distinguished guests in attendance. He emphasized SHEDE SPIRITS' unwavering commitment to its mission of "sharing SHEDE's wisdom with the world", and its dedication to promoting Chinese Baijiu and traditional culture on the global stage. He acknowledged Fosun Group's critical role in enabling SHEDE SPIRITS to expand its overseas markets and enable families worldwide to experience the joy of Chinese Baijiu and appreciate the aesthetic charm of oriental lifestyle brought by Chinese Baijiu.



Zhen Chen remarked, "With Fosun's support, SHEDE SPIRITS plans to expand its business in 30 countries and regions this year, with a focus on Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. At the same time, through Fosun's empowerment, partners will conduct in-depth business operations and convey oriental life aesthetics and SHEDE's wisdom to the world. "



At the BRAND NIGHT, guests tasted different products of SHEDE SPIRITS, such as Tunzhihu and Shede Classic. Combining Chinese Baijiu with local traditions, attendants toasted in the Singaporean way, and witnessed SHEDE SPIRITS' moment of glory in its efforts to go global. SHEDE's vintage liquor is fragrant and elegant, and its mellow and full-bodied taste has won praise from all guests present. They spoke highly of the product quality of SHEDE's spirits and the shared wisdom of Chinese philosophy.



As one of the leading enterprises promoting the Chinese Baijiu to the world, and empowered by Fosun and Fuyu Group, SHEDE SPIRITS will bring Chinese Baijiu globally, in order to share SHEDE's spirits with the world.



Hashtag: #SHEDEBRANDNIGHT



