OPPO Unveils the imagine IF Photography Awards 2023: Beyond the Image, Beyond Imagination

One of the highest prizes among mobile photography awards

The awards also offer winners training, and exhibition opportunities

World renowned photographers including Alec Soth, Tang Hui, Tina Signesdottir Hult, Wang Jianjun, Yin Chao, are among the prestigious judge panel

SHENZHEN,CHINA - Media OutReach - 17 April 2023 - OPPO, a leading global technology company, officially launched the imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, a mobile photography competition that pushes the boundaries of creativity beyond the limits of existing images and expressions.The vision of "Beyond the Image, Beyond Imagination" reflects OPPO's commitment to driving progress through technological innovation and igniting the creativity of users worldwide. OPPO's professional mobile photography technology is designed to inspire maximum aesthetics and inspiration, empowering non-professional users to create timeless masterpieces.As a testament to OPPO's commitment to inspiring mobile photographers, the awards offer one of the highest prizes in the industry. The OPPO imagine IF Master of the Year (Golden Award) includes a prize of CNY160,000, participation in the Hasselblad Image Training Camp, and international photo exhibition opportunities. There are also four Silver Awards (CNY 60,000), ten OPPO Bronze Awards (CNY 20,000) also offering attractive prizes as well as opportunities for training and exposure.Additionally, there are four Honorable Mentions in each of the eight categories as well as Partner Channel Awards and Monthly Activity Awards to include more inspiring works.OPPO has assembled a prestigious panel of judges composed of world-renowned photographers who bring diverse perspectives and extensive experience to the competition.Among the distinguished judges is Alec Soth, one of the most famous contemporary photographic artists and a member of Magnum Photos. Pete Lau, Senior Vice President, and Chief Product Officer of OPPO, adds his valuable insights to the panel. Tang Hui, a top Chinese portrait photographer, and Hasselblad Master, brings his wealth of experience to the judging process. Tina Signesdottir Hult, an internationally recognized art photographer and Hasselblad Master, also graces the panel with her discerning eye. Wang Jianjun, a top landscape photographer and member of the Chinese Photographers Association, lends his expertise to the competition. Yin Chao, a top Chinese fashion photographer, and Hasselblad ambassador brings his expertise to the judging process.The competition features eight different entry categories, including The Distant View, Portrait, Night Scenery, Colors, Landscape, The Taste of Memories, Light & Shadow, and Chapters of a Life, aimed at inspiring creativity among OPPO users worldwide.Submissions for the OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards 2023 are open until 24:00 GMT on July 25, 2023 and can be made through OPPO Imagine IF official website, or partner channels-500px.For more information, please visit the official OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards website at https://imagine-if.oppo.com/en/ Hashtag: #OPPO

