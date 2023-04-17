Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

A sea of deepest blue: France's Côte d'Azur

By Deutsche Welle
2023/04/17 07:56
The Cote d'Azur — named after the deep blue color of its sea — is part of France’s Mediterranean coast. It stretches from Cassis in the West to Menton...

The Cote d'Azur — named after the deep blue color of its sea — is part of France’s Mediterranean coast. It stretches from Cassis in the West to Menton...