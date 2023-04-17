A sea of deepest blue: France's Côte d'Azur

The Cote d'Azur — named after the deep blue color of its sea — is part of France’s Mediterranean coast. It stretches from Cassis in the West to Menton... The Cote d'Azur — named after the deep blue color of its sea — is part of France’s Mediterranean coast. It stretches from Cassis in the West to Menton in the East. The fishing port of Cassis has a pretty spectacular back garden — the Calanques National Park, with its fjord-like inlets framed by towering jagged cliffs. You can also take a boat trip there from Cassis.