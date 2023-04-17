Ukraine updates: Chinese defense minister meets with Putin

China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu hailed his country's military ties with Moscow on Sunday after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is my first overseas visit since taking over as China's defense minister. I specifically chose Russia for this in order to emphasize the special nature and strategic importance of our bilateral ties," Li said in translated remarks that were broadcast on Russian TV.

China has presented itself as a neutral party in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Western states have accused Beijing of tacitly supporting Russia's war.

"We have very strong ties," Li added. "They surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era... They are very stable."

At the meeting, which was also attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin welcomed "trusting" and "strategic" military cooperation with China.

"We are also working actively through the military departments, regularly exchange useful information, cooperate in the field of military-technical cooperation, conduct joint exercises," the Russian leader said.

Li's trip to Russia is due to last until April 19.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, April 17:

Russian opposition figure sentenced to 25 years in prison

A Russian court on Monday found Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza guilty of treason and other charges.

He has been sentenced to 25 years in prison — the harshest sentence for an opposition figure since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Kara-Murza, a politician and journalist, has long called for Western sanctions against Russia and has criticized the war in Ukraine.

The United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk immediately called for opposition figure to be released.

"Kara-Murza was tried on charges that appear related to the legitimate exercise of his right to freedom of opinion, expression, and association, including his public criticism of the Russian Federation's armed attack against Ukraine," Turk said.

"No one should be deprived of their liberty for exercising their human rights, and I call on the Russian authorities to release him without delay."

Germany and the United Kingdom also condemned the court ruling against Kara-Murza.

G7 leaders reaffirm Ukraine support

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies have reiterated their support for Ukraine at a meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.

The group remained "committed to intensifying, fully coordinating and enforcing sanctions against Russia," Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the first session on Monday.

"Also, in addition to condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed that Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable," the statement said.

"Furthermore, they concurred into reinforcing coordination to prevent and respond to evasion of sanctions as well as third party weapon supply to Russia."

Speaking more broadly about the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said "we will firmly reject any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force."

Slovakia delivers jets to Ukraine

Slovakia has delivered all 13 of the MiG-29 fighter jets it had pledged to Ukraine, the Slovak Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

Slovakia joined Poland in promising the jets in March as Kyiv pushed for an international "fighter jet coalition" similar to how Western countries provided main battle tanks in previous months.

