Aircraft tower drives into EVA Air passenger plane parked at Taiwan airport

Right wing of aircraft cut into EVA Air passenger plane on tarmac

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/17 18:14
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Evergreen Airline Services Corp. (EGAS) driver who was towing an EVA Air A321-200 aircraft accidentally came into contact with EVA Air’s 777-300ER aircraft parked on the tarmac late Sunday night (April 16).

EVA Air said on Monday (April 17) that the accident happened when EGAS was towing an empty EVA Air A321-200 aircraft at Taoyuan International Airport, CNA reported. As the driver was turning from the taxiway onto the tarmac, the tip of the aircraft’s right wing cut into the EVA Air 777-300ER passenger plane parked on the tarmac.

EVA Air said the accident damaged the right wing of the A321-200 aircraft and the nose of the 777-300ER aircraft. EGAS has notified authorities and suspended the staff involved, per CNA. Further investigation will be conducted.
EVA Air
777-300ER
A321-200
Taoyuan International Airport
EGAS

