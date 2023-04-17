Data Center Cooling Market Trends and Forecast by Regions 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Data Center Cooling Market. This comprehensive report offers the latest data on the market and provides insights into its growth prospects and challenges.

One of the tools used in this report to evaluate the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities. The report also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

Global data center cooling market was valued at US$ 8.49 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 26.07 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.82% from 2023-2031. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies in the Data Center Cooling Market include

Asetek Inc.

Coolcentric

Daikin Industries Ltd

Green Revolution Cooling

Iceotope

Johnson Controls International PLC

Liquid Cool Solutions Inc.

LiquidStack

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Munters Group AB.

Nortek Air Solutions

Parker Hannifin

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc

STULZ GMBH

Telx Holdings, Inc. (Digital Realty Trust, Inc.)

Vertiv Co.

Other Prominent Players

The report also continuously monitors the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the Data Center Cooling Market includes

By Component

Solution Air Conditioning Chilling Units Cooling Towers Economizer Systems Liquid Cooling Systems Control Systems Others

Services Consulting Installation & Deployment Maintenance & Support



By Data Centre Type

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

By Type of Cooling

Room-based Cooling

Row/Rack-based Cooling

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Research & Academic

Government & Defense

Retails

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Russia Spain Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Taiwan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



