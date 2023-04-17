Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Analysis, Price Structure, COVID-19 Outbreak and Demand Forecast 2023 to 2031

The future outlook for the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market appears promising, with several trends and factors expected to drive its growth in the coming years. The market is projected to grow from US$ 60.82 billion in 2022 to US$ 140.03 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023-2031. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for pharmaceutical products, increased focus on research and development, and the growing trend of outsourcing drug development and manufacturing processes. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region offers a cost-effective alternative to pharmaceutical companies due to lower labor and manufacturing costs, a skilled workforce, and improved infrastructure.

Emerging markets, such as China, India, and South Korea, are expected to continue leading the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market, bolstered by government support and incentives that attract foreign investment. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and aging populations in these countries will further propel the demand for pharmaceutical products and, consequently, CDMO services.

Technological advancements, including the adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, will play a significant role in enhancing the efficiency and quality of services provided by CDMOs in the region. These advancements will help reduce the time-to-market for drugs and improve overall productivity. Another factor contributing to the positive outlook of the Asia Pacific CDMO market is the rise in demand for biosimilars and personalized medicines. As pharmaceutical companies focus on developing innovative therapies, CDMOs with specialized expertise in these areas will be in high demand.

Overview of the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market by Service Type, Dosage Form, Indication, and End User

The Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market is projected to see Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing generate over 60% of its revenue. Solid dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, and powders, are expected to account for more than 43% of the revenue in the global CDMO market. The pain indication segment is predicted to account for more than 22% of the revenue in the global CDMO market.

Furthermore, big pharmaceutical companies are expected to hold over 47% of the revenue share in the global CDMO market. Outsourcing drug development and manufacturing to CDMOs can help these companies reduce costs and increase efficiency, allowing them to focus on core competencies such as research and development. Overall, the CDMO market is driven by increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and the trend of outsourcing drug development and manufacturing.

The Asia Pacific region has been witnessing significant growth in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market, driven by the increasing demand for affordable and innovative drugs. According to a recent report by Astute Analytica, more than 40% revenue of the Asia Pacific market comes from oral drugs.

Top Challenges in the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market

Increasing competition: The CDMO market in Asia Pacific is becoming increasingly competitive as new players enter the market. This is leading to pricing pressure and the need for CDMOs to offer more differentiated services to stand out from the competition.

Regulatory compliance: The Asia Pacific region is home to a diverse range of regulatory environments, which can create challenges for CDMOs seeking to comply with different regulations in different countries. This can create delays and increase costs for CDMOs.

Supply chain disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of global supply chains, and the pharmaceutical industry is no exception. CDMOs in Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market are facing challenges with logistics and sourcing raw materials due to disruptions in global supply chains.

Capacity constraints: The demand for pharmaceutical CDMO services is increasing rapidly in Asia Pacific, but there are capacity constraints that are limiting the ability of CDMOs to meet this demand. This is leading to longer lead times and delays in product development.

Key Findings in the Global Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market

Cost savings: Pharmaceutical companies can save up to 30-50% on drug development and manufacturing costs by outsourcing to CDMOs in the Asia Pacific region.

Employment: The Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market has a large pool of skilled professionals in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. In India alone, the pharmaceutical industry employed around 2.7 million people in 2021, according to a report by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).

Top countries: The leading countries in the Asia Pacific CDMO market include China, India, and South Korea. China held the largest market share in the region in 2020, followed by India and South Korea.

Investment: Government incentives and increasing foreign investments have led to substantial growth in the Asia Pacific CDMO market. In 2019, Chinese CDMO WuXi Biologics announced a $240 million investment to establish a biologics drug substance manufacturing facility in Singapore.

Competitive Analysis: Top 4 Players to Hold Over 22.85% Market Share

As per Astute Analytica’s data triangulation of the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market, there is a monopolistic competition in the market, with the cumulative market share of the four major players being close to 22.85%. Among these players, Pfizer CentreSource and Lonza Group AG are the two largest, holding around 7.16% and 6.27% market share, respectively.

Both Pfizer CentreSource and Lonza Group AG have made significant investments in the Asia Pacific region in recent years, reflecting the region’s growing importance in the global pharmaceutical industry. They have established state-of-the-art facilities in the region and have formed partnerships with local companies to expand their presence and capabilities. With their strong global presence and expertise, both companies are well-positioned to compete in the highly competitive pharmaceutical CDMO market in the Asia Pacific region.

In addition to these two key players, the upper part of the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market includes other major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Recipharm AB, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Baxter Biopharma Solutions, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Catalent Inc., Stella Lifecare, and Samsung BioLogics. These players compete with each other by providing high-quality services, leveraging their expertise, and delivering value to their clients.

