United States Roofing Market Regional Demand, Challenges, Revenue Estimates, and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica's recently published report on the United States Roofing Market.

Roofing market in United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 39.64 Bn by 2031, growing at CAGR of 4.84% over period 2023-31. The market was valued at US$ 26.20 Bn in 2022. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market's most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies in the United States Roofing Market include

3M Company

Atlas Roofing Corporation

BASF SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Certain Teed Corporation

DoW Chemical Company

Dupont de Nemours Company

Duro-Last Inc.

GAF

IKO Industries Ltd

The report also continuously monitors the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations. The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the United States Roofing Market includes By Roof Type:

Low Sloped Roofs

Flat Roofs

Pitched Roofs

By Material Type

Metal Roofing

Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymer (EPDM)

Others

By Services

Roofing Inspection

Roof Repairs/Maintenance

Roof Restoration

Roof Replacement

Roof Installation

By End-Users

Residential

Healthcare

Educational Institutes

Hotels & Restaurants

Banks & Financial Institutions

Airports

Warehouses

Retail

Others

