Photo of the Day: Scooter graveyard spotted in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This sprawling scrapyard of abandoned scooters was spotted in Taipei last week.

While cycling by the riverside on Wednesday (April 12), Phillip Mathew Charlier spotted this heap of abandoned scooters under an overpass located in Taipei City's Nangang District and near the border with New Taipei City's Xizhi District.

With over 14 million scooters, Taiwan has the highest density of scooters in the world. While battery-powered scooters such as Gogoro are growing in popularity, gasoline is still king. E-scooters still only account for about 10% of new scooter sales, according to DigiTimes Asia.

The exact location of the scooters can be found on the map below.