Yilan rocked by earthquake felt by half of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked Yilan at 4:49 p.m. on Monday (April 17), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of the quake was 40.9 kilometers south-southwest of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 17.1 km. Due to the quake’s location at the border of Yilan and Hualien counties, northern Hualien also felt strong vibrations.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which an earthquake is felt at a specific location. The quake’s intensity level registered at a 4 in Yilan and Hualien counties, a 3 in Nantou County, and a 2 in Taichung and Taoyuan cities.

Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua, Yunlin, and Chiayi counties all reported a lesser intensity level of 1. No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.