Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Orthodox Easter mixes spiritual and pagan in equal measure

By Associated Press
2023/04/17 17:06
Men carry into the sea the "Epitaph", the procession of Jesus' funeral bier in the seaside town of Tolo, about 150 kilometres (94 miles) southwest of ...
CAPTION CORRECTS TOWN SPELLING - People save icons as they clear the rubble after a Russian rocket ruined an Orthodox church in rocket attack on Easte...
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshippers gather for Palm Sunday celebrations at the Ethiopian monks' quarters on the rooftop of the Church of the Holy...
Orthodox Christian worshippers carry crosses during the Good Friday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe Jesu...
Christian pilgrims hold candles during the Holy Fire ceremony, a day before Easter, at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe...
Christian Orthodox Metropolitan Maximos of Selyvria, center, arrives to lead the service of the Holy Passion at the Patriarchal Church of St. George i...
Ethiopians celebrate Good Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Friday April 14, 2023. Millions of Orthodox Christians commemorate Good Friday, also known ...
Lithuanian Orthodox priests and believers walk in the Easter procession at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, shortly after...
Egyptian Coptic Orthodox worshippers attend Mass on the eve of Christ's resurrection at St. Anthony Coptic Orthodox Church in Cairo, Saturday, April 1...
Orthodox Christians clergy and nuns hold candles as they arrive for the Holy Fire ceremony, a day before Easter, at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, ...
Patriarch Theophilos III, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, left, performs the Washing of the Feet ceremony during the Holy Week, at the Chur...
An Orthodox Christian worshipper holds a cross during a Good Friday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe Jesu...
Orthodox Christian worshippers attend a Good Friday mass at St. Michael's Cathedral in downtown Kyiv, Friday, April 14, 2023. The mass was led by Metr...
A young parishioner prepares to take part in a religion procession during the Orthodox Easter service at the Church of the Holy Martyr Tatiana just ne...
A vendor arranges hand-decorated Easter eggs, on Orthodox Good Friday at a green market, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, April 14, 2023. Orthodox Serbs c...
Christian pilgrims hold candles during the Holy Fire ceremony, a day before Easter, at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe...
A woman stops to touch a wooden structure depicting the coffin of Jesus Christ as she passes underneath it during the Good Friday funeral procession a...
In this time exposure photo, Orthodox worshippers trail candle lights around a church during Orthodox Easter midnight mass in St. Petersburg, Russia, ...
Worshippers hold candles as they attend Mass on the eve of Christ's resurrection at the Church of St. George on the island of Gokceada, (Greek name: I...
CORRECTS NAME TO MONASTERY - Orthodox Christian worshipers wait next to their traditional Easter baskets to be blessed during Easter Sunday at St. Mic...
Orthodox Christian worshiper covered with the Ukrainian flag attends an Easter Sunday mass in Kyiv, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, right, joins an Easter meal with Ukrainian servicemen st...
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, ecumenical patriarch of the Eastern Orthodox Church, based in Istanbul, conducts Mass at the Church of St. George ...
An Orthodox Christian worshipper attends the Easter ceremony celebrating Christ's resurrection at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Tu...
A man lights a candle during the during the cake and Easter egg blessing ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sat...
Orthodox Christian worshippers carry crosses during the Good Friday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe Jesu...

Men carry into the sea the "Epitaph", the procession of Jesus' funeral bier in the seaside town of Tolo, about 150 kilometres (94 miles) southwest of ...

CAPTION CORRECTS TOWN SPELLING - People save icons as they clear the rubble after a Russian rocket ruined an Orthodox church in rocket attack on Easte...

Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshippers gather for Palm Sunday celebrations at the Ethiopian monks' quarters on the rooftop of the Church of the Holy...

Orthodox Christian worshippers carry crosses during the Good Friday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe Jesu...

Christian pilgrims hold candles during the Holy Fire ceremony, a day before Easter, at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe...

Christian Orthodox Metropolitan Maximos of Selyvria, center, arrives to lead the service of the Holy Passion at the Patriarchal Church of St. George i...

Ethiopians celebrate Good Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Friday April 14, 2023. Millions of Orthodox Christians commemorate Good Friday, also known ...

Lithuanian Orthodox priests and believers walk in the Easter procession at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, shortly after...

Egyptian Coptic Orthodox worshippers attend Mass on the eve of Christ's resurrection at St. Anthony Coptic Orthodox Church in Cairo, Saturday, April 1...

Orthodox Christians clergy and nuns hold candles as they arrive for the Holy Fire ceremony, a day before Easter, at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, ...

Patriarch Theophilos III, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, left, performs the Washing of the Feet ceremony during the Holy Week, at the Chur...

An Orthodox Christian worshipper holds a cross during a Good Friday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe Jesu...

Orthodox Christian worshippers attend a Good Friday mass at St. Michael's Cathedral in downtown Kyiv, Friday, April 14, 2023. The mass was led by Metr...

A young parishioner prepares to take part in a religion procession during the Orthodox Easter service at the Church of the Holy Martyr Tatiana just ne...

A vendor arranges hand-decorated Easter eggs, on Orthodox Good Friday at a green market, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, April 14, 2023. Orthodox Serbs c...

Christian pilgrims hold candles during the Holy Fire ceremony, a day before Easter, at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe...

A woman stops to touch a wooden structure depicting the coffin of Jesus Christ as she passes underneath it during the Good Friday funeral procession a...

In this time exposure photo, Orthodox worshippers trail candle lights around a church during Orthodox Easter midnight mass in St. Petersburg, Russia, ...

Worshippers hold candles as they attend Mass on the eve of Christ's resurrection at the Church of St. George on the island of Gokceada, (Greek name: I...

CORRECTS NAME TO MONASTERY - Orthodox Christian worshipers wait next to their traditional Easter baskets to be blessed during Easter Sunday at St. Mic...

Orthodox Christian worshiper covered with the Ukrainian flag attends an Easter Sunday mass in Kyiv, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, right, joins an Easter meal with Ukrainian servicemen st...

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, ecumenical patriarch of the Eastern Orthodox Church, based in Istanbul, conducts Mass at the Church of St. George ...

An Orthodox Christian worshipper attends the Easter ceremony celebrating Christ's resurrection at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Tu...

A man lights a candle during the during the cake and Easter egg blessing ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sat...

Orthodox Christian worshippers carry crosses during the Good Friday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe Jesu...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Millions of Orthodox Christians across Eastern and Southern Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere in the world, have celebrated Easter, capping weeklong religious celebrations.

The most important holiday on the Orthodox religious calendar is essentially an outdoor celebration, with equally intense spiritual and pagan parts and religious services followed by feasts, familial and communal.

Customs such as eating spit-roasted lambs, knocking red-colored hard-boiled eggs together as a sort of contest and launching fireworks in celebration as soon as the priest intones “Christ has risen from the dead,” at midnight on Saturday, likely predate Christianity itself. But new customs, or variations of old ones, appear constantly.

In the neighborhood of Neos Kosmos, in Greece’s capital, Athens, younger parishioners have recently taken to throwing Molotov cocktails — the rioters’ weapon of choice — into open spaces. On the Greek island of Chios, two neighborhoods in the village of Vrontados wage a “rocket war” by throwing thousands of flares at each other, to the consternation of the quieter citizens who have seen houses set alight in years past. Municipal authorities are conflicted: The custom is welcome because it brings notoriety that attracts visitors, but they must also address safety concerns.

This year, the event was relatively chaste: state TV ERT reported that “only” 20,000 flares were launched, compared with about 100,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic. It was filmed by a documentary crew; the film will reportedly be shown on the world’s largest video screen, the Viva vision screen in Las Vegas.

In countries such as Greece, Easter is also an occasion to flee the big cities for ancestral villages: It was reported that over 575,000 cars, almost all packed with families, left the Athens area. Authorities are bracing for the return, which will start Monday afternoon, hoping that the drivers have had enough time to get over the inevitable hangover.

Easter is not just about merriment, however. This year, it also had its somber moments, such as the celebrations in Ukraine among the devastation of war. It has its moments of reflection as well, such as when Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Istanbul, the “first among equals” of Orthodox Christian prelates, celebrated Easter in his birthplace, the Turkish island of Gokceada — Imvros in Greek — fulfilling a promise he made 10 years ago.

This year, as in previous ones, the Holy Fire, miraculously lit, or so the faithful believe, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday, made its way abroad, sent by plane to countries including Bulgaria, Cyprus, Egypt, Georgia, Greece, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine. In many places, it is received with the honors due a visiting head of state. In Greece, it somehow arrives at every parish before midnight Saturday, a miracle in its own right.