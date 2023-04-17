French lawmakers united in support for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French lawmakers on Saturday (April 15) were united in support of Taiwan and its people.

Last week, on his return flight from a three-day state visit to China on-board COTAM Unite, France’s Air Force One, French President Emmanuel Macron told Politico that Europe needs to lessen its reliance on the U.S. and evade becoming involved in a clash between China and the U.S. over Taiwan. During a visit to the Netherlands on Wednesday (April 12), Macron defended his comments and said, "Being an ally does not mean being a vassal."

Following a meeting between French lawmakers and a visiting delegation of Taiwanese legislators in Paris on Saturday, Eric Bothorel, a member of the French National Assembly and the ruling party Renaissance told CNA that Macron's remarks caused misunderstandings. Bothorel said France's position remains unchanged and supports maintenance of the status quo.

He said the status quo keeps the heart of Taiwan's democracy beating and enables the people of Taiwan to advance on the road of democracy. "Should anything happen to Taiwan, everyone will be impacted."

Bothorel said France also sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait while China conducted three days of military exercises around Taiwan to remind Beijing that the right of freedom of navigation still exists. He added that he would visit Taiwan on Sunday (April 16) and reiterated France's support for the status quo on Taiwan's soil.

French Senator Olivier Cadic told the news agency the French, regardless of political party, are very supportive and enthusiastic about Taiwan. Cadic said that Taiwan and French relations have reached a new high, not seen in 20 years.

Cadic said that Taiwan is a country in the alliance of democracies that have the same values as France. More importantly, Taiwan's economic strength gives it a key position and role in the world.

"What happens to Taiwan, happens to France" and the world economy in general, Cadic said. He added that this visit by the Taiwanese delegation conveys to France that Taiwan adheres to democracy and hopes to maintain stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Cadic added that Taiwan should be provided with the means to defend itself in the event of a war. "If you want peace, prepare for war," said Cadic. He then added that "French lawmakers are in support of providing Taiwan with relevant equipment to defend itself in the event of an attack."