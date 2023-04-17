100,000 free copies of Taiwan Railway new schedule available on April 25

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 100,000 copies of Taiwan Railway’s new train service schedules will be available for free at large train stations across the country from 8 a.m. on April 25, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said in a press release on Monday (April 17).

The TRA has recently announced that the existing train schedules will be adjusted from April 26 due to the addition of EMU3000 and EMU900 trains to the services.

The schedule adjustment will affect a total of 386 train services and enhance the transportation capacity of the Tze-Chiang Limited Express by 8.7%, according to TRA’s earlier release.

Adjusted train schedules are also available on the Taiwan Railway website and the ticketing app.