Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

100,000 free copies of Taiwan Railway new schedule available on April 25

Train schedules will be adjusted from April 26

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/17 16:43
An EMU3000 train pulls into Taipei Station. 

An EMU3000 train pulls into Taipei Station.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 100,000 copies of Taiwan Railway’s new train service schedules will be available for free at large train stations across the country from 8 a.m. on April 25, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said in a press release on Monday (April 17).

The TRA has recently announced that the existing train schedules will be adjusted from April 26 due to the addition of EMU3000 and EMU900 trains to the services.

The schedule adjustment will affect a total of 386 train services and enhance the transportation capacity of the Tze-Chiang Limited Express by 8.7%, according to TRA’s earlier release.

Adjusted train schedules are also available on the Taiwan Railway website and the ticketing app.
adjusted train schedules
Taiwan Railway
TRA
EMU3000
EMU900

RELATED ARTICLES

Car stuck on train tracks in northern Taiwan causes brief delay
Car stuck on train tracks in northern Taiwan causes brief delay
2023/04/05 12:27
Taiwan Railways Administration investigating owner of cattle hit by trains
Taiwan Railways Administration investigating owner of cattle hit by trains
2023/03/31 15:57
Taiwan Railway to add non-reserved seating
Taiwan Railway to add non-reserved seating
2023/03/05 16:45
Driver in fatal Taiwan train accident sentenced to 4 years, 6 months in prison
Driver in fatal Taiwan train accident sentenced to 4 years, 6 months in prison
2023/03/03 17:09
300 flock to lost item auction at New Taipei's Shulin Station
300 flock to lost item auction at New Taipei's Shulin Station
2023/02/23 12:53