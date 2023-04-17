Police find moped used in Taipei shooting case in ditch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei police have found the vehicle used by a shooter who fired 15 rounds at a man in Neihu, Taipei on Monday evening (April 10).

Liberty Times cited the police as saying after the incident, the shooter rode a moped across the Nanhu Bridge towards a riverside road. The task force therefore began searching along Keelung River and found a moped in a ditch near Rainbow Riverside Park.

After removing it from the ditch on Sunday morning (April 16), an inspection confirmed that it was the same model and had the same plate as the moped involved in the case. No gun was found in the vehicle, which is in police custody and undergoing further examination.

According to the police, the license plate on the moped is fake and owned by a woman in Taoyuan. It was confirmed that she has nothing to do with the shooting.

The police are checking the engine number to find the owner of the vehicle.

The Taipei City Police Department Neihu Precinct was cited as saying it has identified a person of interest and will continue tracking his whereabouts.

The victim of the shooting was a 51-year-old television show producer surnamed Wang (王), who suffered four gunshots in the leg. Though originally thought to be the result of an altercation, the incident was later described as “premeditated” and done “professionally” after authorities reviewed surveillance camera footage of the incident and discovered the shooter used a fake license plate and dressed up as a delivery person.