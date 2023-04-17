India Online Food Delivery Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “India Online Food Delivery Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The online food delivery system has revolutionized the way people order and receive their desired food products. With the change in lifestyle and eating habits, the stringent work schedule, and the increase in the number of working women, the online food delivery market has been rapidly growing. Key players in this market include Zomato, Swiggy, Dominos Pizza, Fasoos, and Box8.

The online food delivery market is expected to reach INR 1,515.17 billion by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.11% during the 2021-2026 period. The rapid digitalization and acceptance of online food delivery services among consumers across tier I and tier II cities have propelled market growth. However, the low-cost food and retail products offered by local unorganized players in tier II and tier III cities and villages are expected to restrict the development of the organized players. Despite these challenges, established industry players such as Zomato and Swiggy have been consistently receiving investments in the online food aggregators market in India.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused some disruptions in the growth of the online food delivery market due to the nationwide lockdown. However, it bounced back, owing to people’s inclination toward takeaways over dine-outs to comply with social distancing norms. Although the number of online orders went up this year, sales declined in the second quarter due to the second wave. In April, overall online food delivery sales dropped by almost 40% to (provide April figure) from (provide figure) in March. This was because of apprehension toward food from outside. However, the pandemic has also resulted in the onboarding of new customers. Due to social distancing norms, there has been an aggressive shift toward delivery-oriented infrastructure as customers preferred ordering food at home over dining out.

The online food delivery market in India is growing at a rapid pace, driven by factors such as change in lifestyle and eating habits, stringent work schedules, and an increase in disposable income. Although challenges such as the presence of unorganized players in tier II and tier III cities and the pandemic-induced decline in sales have affected the market, the online food delivery system remains a popular choice among consumers in India.

