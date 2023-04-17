India Healthcare Market to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Years

The most recent research study on the global “India Healthcare Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Healthcare is a crucial sector in India, not just in terms of revenue but also employment generation. According to market insights, the healthcare market was valued at INR 17.62 trillion in 2020, with Kerala leading the way in terms of healthcare facilities, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The industry is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 29.79% during the 2021-2026 period, reaching INR 81.30 trillion by 2026.

One of the factors driving the growth of the healthcare market in India is the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Another contributing factor is the growing investments from public and private investors. Additionally, the emergence of advanced technologies such as telehealth and telemedicine solutions is further driving the market. The demand for home healthcare devices, digital healthcare solutions, and pharmaceutical products has also fueled the development of the healthcare market in India.

However, the market faces challenges such as inadequate healthcare infrastructure and low penetration of health insurance. The relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) and increased government expenditure have helped propel the business during the 2016-2020 period.

The market is segmented into various categories such as outpatient care centers, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies, diagnostic services, digital healthcare, research and development, medical insurance, and medical tourism. As of 2020, the hospitals segment dominated the market, accounting for about 32.00% of the total revenue. During the 2021-2026 period, digital healthcare is anticipated to become the fastest-growing segment, owing to the cost-benefit obtained from using digital healthcare solutions. Other segments that are expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period are hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment and supplies.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent nationwide lockdown have severely impacted the healthcare business. The medical R&D segment and the insurance segment are some of the least prioritized segments of the Indian healthcare industry, and hence, the impact of COVID-19 on these segments has started diminishing with the diminishing effect of the pandemic. However, the research and development and insurance segments are expected to experience a relatively short-term benefit during this crisis period.

