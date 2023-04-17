India Healthcare Apps Market Booming Growth, Prominent Grow In CAGR with Forecast 2030

The most recent research study on the global “India Healthcare Apps Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The healthcare apps market in India is growing rapidly with the increasing focus on patient-centric care, emergence of advanced technologies, and changing business models. The market is dominated by small and medium-sized start-ups trying to expand their reach further. The market was valued at INR 43.41 Bn in 2020 and is estimated to reach INR 337.89 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of ~39.37% during the 2021-2026 period. Wellness management and appointment scheduling apps have gained immense popularity. The demand for chronic disease management apps is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years.

Digital transformation, coupled with substantial support from the government, has aided the growth of the healthcare apps market in India. The digital footprint of the country has been strengthened by a swift growth in the number of mobile subscribers and Internet users in the country. The number of smartphone adopted was 810 million in 2020 and is expected to surpass 1.2 billion by 2026.

However, the market has faced significant challenges due to lack of awareness, security issues, and unsatisfactory app performance. Most consumers are unaware of the types of healthcare apps that are available for various health issues. Also, stakeholders are uncertain about the performance and efficiency of apps because of the unavailability of clinical performance data. A significant part of the population is still unaware about the benefits of healthcare apps.

The onset of COVID-19 triggered a structural change in the Indian healthcare system by encouraging people to use healthcare technologies. Numerous healthcare apps have been introduced by the central and state governments to combat COVID-19. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, several healthcare apps have been launched by the central and state government authorities, which have been developed and designed by various IT companies. The issuing of Telemedicine Practice Guidelines by the Indian government in March 2020 boosted the adoption of healthcare apps. The major concerns regarding the existence of several apps are duplication of efforts, low penetration, and lack of data privacy.

The highly competitive healthcare apps market in India is fragmented and has many small and medium-sized players. Several non-healthcare companies, including IT and software development companies, technology companies, and app development agencies have entered the industry. The market is still in the nascent stages, and players are still experimenting with different business models to accomplish monetization. Among the various models, licensing, third-party app development, in-app advertising, and pay-per-download have achieved significant success.

