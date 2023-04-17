India E-learning Market 2023-2030 Study and Future Prospects Including Key Players

The most recent research study on the global “India E-learning Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

E-learning has emerged as a flexible and convenient way of learning in India. With the widespread penetration of the internet, online learning platforms are increasing in popularity across education segments such as primary, secondary, higher education, test preparation, and informal learning. The e-learning market in India is highly fragmented, with a few niche players operating in the various segments and several start-ups with innovative offerings gradually gaining ground. The use of automated online records on e-learning portals allows students to track their performance in real-time.

Technological advancements in the field of e-learning have enhanced the learning experience. Information and communications technology (ICT) in classrooms, cloud-based platforms, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) are some of the advancements that have taken place. The e-learning market in India was valued at INR 91.41 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 312.13 Bn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.60% during the 2021-2026 period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the e-learning market in India, leading to the suspension of in-person classes to curb the spread of the virus. Institutions adopted e-learning methods to ensure that learning could continue. The demand for academic books dropped by 40% to 50% due to the closure of educational institutions.

The central government has introduced various initiatives to strengthen digital infrastructure and support education planning activities. In the Union Budget of 2021-2022, NDEAR was introduced, and the PM eVIDYA program was launched in May 2020 to make e-learning accessible to students and teachers and to promote and strengthen digital education.

The improved availability of low-cost smartphones has led to an increase in demand for internet services across India, spurring the demand for online content, including educational material, in both rural and urban areas. However, Indians are familiar and comfortable with the conventional face-to-face mode of learning, which impedes the adoption of online learning. Online channels fall short when it comes to replicating certain aspects of offline channels, such as interaction with peers, group learning, feedback, and soft skill development.

