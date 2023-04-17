India Agricultural Machinery Market Analysis and Demand with Forecast Overview to 2030

The most recent research study on the global “India Agricultural Machinery Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The agriculture and allied sector is of utmost importance to the Indian economy, with more than 50% of the population dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. The agricultural machinery market is driven by improved awareness among farmers about farm mechanization, innovation, and the lack of manual labor. In recent years, the sale of agricultural machinery has surged due to the availability of electricity and easy financing options.

The market was valued at INR 1,105.13 Billion in FY 2021 and is expected to reach INR 1,853.13 Billion by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.33% during the FY 2022 – FY 2027 period.

India is the world’s largest tractor manufacturer, accounting for more than one-third of the global tractor production. In FY 2021, the tractor segment held the largest share of the market, accounting for more than 80% of the market revenue. Tractor penetration is high in northern India’s agrarian zone, primarily Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. However, the adoption rate in the south and west, mainly Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, is low. Other segments of the market include rotavators, threshers, and power tillers, but the tractor segment is mostly dominated by high-capacity tractors of 30 HP – 50 HP.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the agricultural machinery market. The lockdown imposed by the government in FY 2021 to curb the spread of the virus brought trade, manufacturing, and commerce to a standstill. After the relaxation of restrictions in the second quarter of FY 2021, the sales volume improved and surpassed that of FY 2020. However, the devastating second wave in the first quarter of FY 2022 severely impacted the market, resulting in a sharp decline in sales in April and May 2021. The sale of tractors and other agricultural equipment declined considerably.

The market is showing signs of recovery in the second and third quarter of FY 2022, ahead of the domestic festive season and Kharif crop season. The availability of easy financing options, the implementation of government schemes, and increased awareness among farmers about the benefits of farm mechanization are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. The agricultural machinery market has significant potential to grow, especially in the southern and western regions of the country, where the adoption rate is low. The government’s initiatives and programs are expected to play a crucial role in promoting the growth of the agricultural machinery market in India.

