India Online Education Market Strategic Overview and Technology Scope Forecast till 2030

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the traditional education system, impacting more than 500 million students due to the intermittent closure of schools and universities. Technological innovations have transformed the education sector, with online learning platforms growing rapidly across various educational segments, including primary, secondary, higher education, test preparation, and casual learning. The online education market in India is highly fragmented, with a few niche players operating in various segments, and start-ups with innovative offerings gradually gaining ground.

According to market insights, technological advancements have enhanced online education over the last decade. These include the application of information and communications technology (ICT) in classrooms and the use of cloud-based platforms, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR). In 2020, the online education market in India was valued at INR 91.41 Bn, and it is expected to reach INR 325.48 Bn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.19% during the 2021-2026 period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the suspension of physical classes for more than a year, leading to the adoption of online classes by schools, colleges, and educational institutions. Universities and colleges are transitioning to a blended learning model, providing both face-to-face and online education. Modern methods of delivering and assessing learning objectives are being incorporated into the educational system, creating the scope for significant educational research and epistemology change.

The government played a key role in ensuring the successful operation of online classes. Some of the major initiatives undertaken by the government include the National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR), PM eVIDYA Program, National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA), and ShaGun Portal.

Market drivers for online education include the availability of low-cost smartphones, which has led to an increase in the demand for internet services, especially in rural areas. There has been an increasing demand for industry-relevant training courses, and people are considering online learning as a low-cost substitute for traditional learning. However, there are also key deterrents to the growth of the market, such as Indians’ familiarity and comfort with the conventional face-to-face mode of learning, the lack of interaction with peers and soft skill development, and the inadequate digital infrastructure throughout the country.

The online education market in India is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for flexible, affordable, and accessible education. The government’s initiatives and programs are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the digital infrastructure and promoting the growth of the online education market.

