India Flexible Packaging Market Bound to Grow at a Significant CAGR for the Assessment Period 2023-2030

The flexible packaging market in India has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. In FY 2021, the market was valued at INR 615.27 Bn, and it is expected to reach INR 1610.88 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~21.22% during the FY 2021- FY 2027e period. Although the rigid packaging market held the largest share (~80%) in 2019, flexible packaging is currently the fastest-growing segment of the overall packaging industry. The increase in income of the middle-class population, rise in the standard of living, and growth of the e-commerce industry have propelled market development. Additionally, the spurt in demand for handy and small packs has also fueled market growth.

Food products account for 36% of packaging, followed by non-alcoholic beverages (18%), and alcoholic beverages (5%) in the packaged food segment. The demand for handy and small packs has further fueled market growth, with consumers preferring easy-to-carry, lightweight, and convenient packaging options.

Based on the raw materials used, the flexible packaging market can be segmented into flexible plastic, paper, and foil packaging. The flexible plastic packaging segment accounts for the largest share. Plastic can be modified by co-polymerization and uses additives to match the exact commodity requirement, thereby making it the most suitable raw material. The most commonly used raw materials for plastic packaging are polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PE finds application in diverse industries and accounts for the largest share of the flexible plastic packaging segment.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the flexible packaging market players, depending on the portfolios of different end-user industries. Key segments catering to essential services, such as fresh and processed food, hygiene and home care products, healthcare consumables, and e-commerce, witnessed a spike in demand for flexible packaging. In contrast, segments that serve non-essential services experienced a short-term contraction in demand. Established players capitalized on this opportunity and strategically allocated their resources to cover up for the losses incurred for the other end-user industries.

The flexible packaging industry is highly fragmented, with several unorganized players occupying the market. Established players are extending their services to various end-user industries to enhance their presence in the market. The competition in the market is expected to intensify with the entry of new players and the adoption of new technologies and innovations in packaging. Overall, the flexible packaging market in India is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for convenient and sustainable packaging options from various end-user industries.

