Farmers paid NT$3000 for each Taiwan native cat saved

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Miaoli County has paid out over NT$15 million (US$492,150) in incentives to local farmers and industry for implementing measures to protect the area’s endangered wild leopard cats that are native to Taiwan.

Chicken farmers are being paid NT$3000 for each cat they find breaking into their chicken coops, after turning them over to the local government per UDN. The subsidy is part of a scheme the Forestry Bureau began in 2019 for the protection of the locally endangered species, and nearly 110 Miaoli farmers have participated in the scheme so far.

Miaoli Chicken farmers have in the past experienced problems with the leopard cats eating their livestock, and the protection of the native species has come into conflict with farmers' need to protect their livelihoods. Farmers often run small-scale operations, and losing even one chicken to a wild cat can be a big loss.

The NT$3000 incentive helps change the way the farmers deal with the cat problem, as trapping and killing them to protect livestock was previously common practice. In addition to the Forestry Bureau funding, the Miaoli County government has allocated NT$8.46 million to the protection of endangered species this year, and is expected to take on nearly 30 patrol and monitoring teams to assist with conservation work.

Two leopard cats were born on March 6 at Taipei Zoo to parents that were rescued from the wild after being injured. The cats are threatened by increasing traffic in their habitats, as well as pesticides ingested through the food they eat.

Leopard cats are about the size of domestic cats, and are found throughout South, Southeast, and East Asia. Despite being classified as a species of least concern globally, it is a protected endangered species in Taiwan, with approximately 500 remaining in the wild.