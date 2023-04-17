Taiwanese tourist dies after falling off Japan theme park boat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nagasaki police confirmed on Monday (April 17) that a Taiwanese tourist died at a hospital after falling off a boat ride at a theme park.

Nishi Nippon Shimbun reported that the unnamed individual was 42 years old and visited Huis Ten Bosch on Wednesday (April 12) as a tour group member. He boarded the “Canal Cruiser” without the group, and during the last leg of the boat’s journey, he fell into the canal from the afterdeck.

The boat is 14.6 meters long and 4 m wide, with a capacity of 51 people. It is a slow ride that travels at 5-6 kph along the canal.

This was the first time a visitor has died from riding a boat at the theme park since its opening in 1992. The police are still investigating the cause of his death and why he fell.

After the incident, the ride was closed and a reopening date of Tuesday (April 18) was given. Four surveillance cameras have been installed on the boat, and visitors will henceforth be required to wear a life vest to be on the afterdeck as a safety measure.