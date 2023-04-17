Bahrain Electric Vehicle Market An Overview of Market Size, Share, and Trends: A 2031 Industry Analysis

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” Bahrain Electric Vehicle Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

Definition of Market

Rapid climate change and ever-increasing pollution levels have altered how the world views transportation and commuting. Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining a lot of traction and acceptance in a variety of nations, including Bahrain. The use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels is gradually becoming obsolete.

In order to encourage automakers to increase production of EVs and offer incentives to consumers, the government continues to implement favorable policies. As a whole, electric vehicles have a lot of potential to slow climate change, help the nation meet its carbon-neutral goals, and make the environment cleaner.

Information on the Market The Bahrain Electric Vehicle Market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The market for electric vehicles in Bahrain is still in its infancy. Despite this, there are lucrative opportunities for the market to grow at a rapid pace in the future, primarily as a result of rising incomes and residents’ ever-increasing interest in electric vehicles as a result of steadily rising fuel prices and government financial incentives like tax exemption or reduction.

In addition, another significant factor that is anticipated to drive the market for electric vehicles in the years to come is Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which calls for the country to diversify its economy away from oil and gas and toward other sectors while utilizing renewable energy sources. In addition, initiatives related to climate action and clean energy, industry, innovation, and infrastructure will further encourage the use of electric vehicles in Bahrain. This will make it possible for the nation to achieve strategic objectives related to sustainability and a green environment.

In addition, in accordance with this vision, the nation has actively developed the necessary EV infrastructure to meet the ever-increasing consumer demand for EVs in order to rapidly adapt to the shifting environment of green transportation.

The first insurance policy designed specifically for electric vehicles was launched in November 2021 by Bahrain National Insurance (BNI), and it covered damage, fire, theft, battery, and charging cables. What’s more, the insurance contract likewise covers emergency aides, home help, and a vehicle get and drop-off help.

In addition, Bahrain is likely to provide a plethora of opportunities for electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturers to expand their offerings and generate significant revenue in the coming years due to its excellent road network and ever-increasing number of EV charging stations. Through 2028, the growing interest of Bahrainis, particularly the younger generation, will play a crucial role in driving EV sales in the country and, as a result, accelerating the market for electric vehicles as a whole.

Key driver:

Market Dynamics Various Government Initiatives to Promote Zero-Emission Mobility The Bahraini government is actively promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and providing buyers with benefits such as tax refunds or rebates. This is in line with its goal of making green transportation possible, achieving zero-carbon targets, and shifting the economy away from oil and gas. In addition, a large number of citizens are showing interest in electric vehicles in light of rising fuel costs and concerns about rapidly rising carbon emissions. This, in turn, would fuel the Electric Vehicle Market in Bahrain in the coming years.

Restraint on Growth:

A lack of EV charging stations, spare parts, and maintenance services Bahrain’s electric vehicle industry is still in its infancy, with less than one percent of owners owning electric vehicles. It is on the grounds that the nation misses the mark on important Ev charging framework, alongside restricted accessibility of extra parts and administrations. In the coming years, it is anticipated that this aspect will impede the expansion of the market for electric vehicles in Bahrain.

However, once these obstacles are overcome, the nation will likely present lucrative opportunities for automobile manufacturers and consumers to experience a new world of environmentally friendly transportation.

Segmentation of the Market by Vehicle Type:

Two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles are all expected to have a significant impact on the Bahrain Electric Vehicle Market between the years 2023 and 28. It is due to massive government investments in infrastructure development activities related to hotels, airport expansion, resorts, shopping malls, etc., as well as the growing influx of migrants and tourists in the country, which has resulted in the rapidly expanding tourism and hospitality industries. which would increase the country’s demand for commercial electric vehicles over the next few years.

In addition, the rising demand for high-performance, low-emission, and fuel-efficient buses, a variety of government initiatives to promote green transportation, a gradual decrease in the cost of EV batteries, and the expanding e-commerce and logistics sectors’ demand for electric trucks are all anticipated to boost the commercial electric vehicle market in Bahrain in the coming years.

Based on the Source of Power:

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Here, it is anticipated that BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) will have a significant share of the market by 2028. It is due to the government’s active efforts to encourage the use of environmentally friendly vehicles and establish policies regarding financial incentives, subsidies, and other benefits for EV buyers. Because BEVs are ideal for intracity commuting, there will likely be a significant increase in demand for battery-powered buses, vans, and trucks in the coming years. In addition, the benefits of electric motors over ICE-powered vehicles, such as improved efficiency and lower maintenance costs, are expected to increase demand for BEVs in Bahrain through 2028.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

