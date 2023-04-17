{ CAGR of 5.73% } Saudi Arabia Ready-to-Cook Food Market 2023 Unlocking Insights for Business Success: Global Market Forecast 2031

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” Saudi Arabia Ready-to-Cook Food Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

Market Definition

The Ready-to-Cook meal contains all of the ingredients already mixed together; to be served, they must only be heated or cooked. A procedure is listed on the package for the final cooking or preparation, and that procedure must be followed to ensure that the food is completely cooked and free of contamination.

Insights into the Market The Ready-to-Cook Food market in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.73% from 2023 to 28 due to the rising consumption of Ready-to-Cook foods like soups, snacks, frozen vegetables, and sea foods. These foods can be cooked quickly due to their simplicity and quickness. In addition, natural ingredients in sauces and soups, ready-to-mix products, and other factors have been significant drivers of consumer demand for Ready-to-Cook foods.

In addition, due to their pleasant flavor and customizable flavors, these foods have seen a significant rise in demand among young Saudi Arabian consumers. Noodles, a variety of pastas, and other Ready-to-Cook foods have increased in popularity in the Saudi Arabian market as a result. The increase in the number of employed women in Saudi Arabia has also contributed to the expansion of the market.

It has long been thought that ready-to-cook foods, which only require a few minutes to heat and serve, are the best alternatives to traditional cooking. Due to their benefits, these foodstuffs drew a large number of female customers in Saudi Arabia. From 2019 to 2020, the World Bank estimates that Saudi Arabia’s female labor force will grow from 18.2% to 20.9%.

As a result, the population’s growing number of working women and young consumers’ increasing preference for ready-to-cook foods like noodles, sauces, and soups, is anticipated to accelerate the market’s expansion in the coming years.

Trends in the Market:

Major Trends:

Companies in Saudi Arabia plan to introduce a wide range of frozen foods, including sausages, minced meat, and other items, in an effort to entice new customers. The country’s growing preference for ready-to-eat foods has led to the expansion of frozen food offerings. For instance, in Saudi Arabia in 2022, the Brazilian food brand Seara introduced 120 halal frozen foods, including meatballs, frozen seafood, vegetables, and other foods. The new product line aimed to bring in new customers who wanted to eat halal food.

As a result, businesses are expected to launch more Ready-to-Cook food products as a result of rising demand, which will positively impact the market in the upcoming year.

Key Factor:

Increasing Adoption of Ready-to-Cook Food Products by Millennial Customers in Saudi Arabia Millennial customers have been increasingly adopting Ready-to-Cook food products like frozen pasta, noodles, frozen meatballs, and so on. because of their busy lives, working-class people in the country have been looking for readily available precooked food. Due to their busy lifestyles, the working class is the largest consumer of Ready-to-Cook meals; consequently, an increase in the number of working professionals would increase consumption.

Additionally, as the Saudi Arabian government restricted outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for ready-to-cook food products increased. Because of this, millennial customers were more likely to consume ready-to-mix and frozen food during their work-from-home periods.

Despite this, consumers in Saudi Arabia have gradually shifted toward these food products due to their numerous benefits, and this trend has continued even after COVID-19. Thus, it is normal that the developing reception of Prepared to-Prepare food items by millennial clients will emphatically impact the development of these food things in the forthcoming years.

Possible Limitation:

Health Concerns among Individuals to Limit Market Growth The Saudi Arabian populace has been primarily affected by a variety of health issues, including diabetes, obesity, and others. Because of this, some customers are avoiding Ready-to-Cook foods because they contain too many vegetable oils, like cottonseed, canola, sunflower, and corn oil. which contain polyunsaturated fatty acids that are bad for you. They also have too many chemicals in them, like sucralose and artificial flavors.

As a result, consumers who suffer from obesity, heart disease, etc., are more likely to consume these foods because they contain such additives. are cutting back on what they eat, which will slow down the expansion of the Ready-to-Cook Food market in Saudi Arabia in the coming years.

Learning experience:

Massive Investments in Poultry Meat Production to Support Market Growth Saudi Arabia’s Government has made significant investments in the country’s poultry meat production facilities in response to the rising demand for meat products. To reduce its reliance on meat imports from other nations, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture announced investments of nearly USD4.5 billion in the establishment of poultry meat production units by 2025.

As a result, the country’s demand for raw materials like chicken meat, etc., would be further satisfied by the establishment of new poultry meat production facilities. to the company’s production of Ready-to-Cook food products, which will amplify the market’s expansion between 2023 and 2028.

Product Type-Based Market Segmentation:

Meat and poultry in the freezer Vegetables Other (such as fries, sweet corn, and paratha)

Noodles and Pasta Ready-to-Mix Others Ambient Soups and Sauces

Frozen ready-to-eat food products accounted for a sizable portion of the Saudi Arabia Ready-to-Cook Food market during the previous period, as the nation has always been known for its extensive meat consumption. In accordance with this, the uprising pattern of devouring halal prepared to-eat frozen food items has been upscaling the market development.

In addition, the innovative and diverse frozen food products, such as chicken drumsticks, fresh marinated shawarma, and marinated chicken tandoori, offered by manufacturers like Tanmiah Food, Almunajem Food, and Al Kabeer Group ME, have been convincing a lot of Saudi Arabian customers to buy their products.

Besides, the interest for Surrounding Prepared to-Prepare food items like soups and sauces, oats, prepared to-blend, and others has been sloping up related to intense usage among common people have less opportunity to get ready dinners after work hours.

As a result, the market is expected to expand in the coming years as a result of the rising demand for frozen ready-to-eat foods and the rising consumption of soups, cereals, and sauces among working-class people.

Based on the Channel of Sales:

Online Offline Conventional Retail Outlets Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Other Retail Channels In Saudi Arabia, e-commerce platforms like Carrefour and Lulu Hypermarket have seen a significant increase in demand for these food products in recent years. The extensive selection of Ready-to-Cook products available on online sales platforms has attracted customers. The rapid doorstep delivery of Ready-to-Cook food items through online sales channels has aided market expansion. This sales channel makes it easier for people to compare prices and products, increasing sales through online retail channels.

It is consistently expanding across Saudi Arabia and becoming a more and more viable sales channel. From 2023 to 2028, online sales are expected to drive significant demand for Ready-to-Cook food products, thereby accelerating the market’s expansion.

By final user:

B2B Hotels & Restaurants Others (Military, for example) B2C Individual Users

Due to the Ready-to-Cook nature of the food, which makes it more convenient for people who lead active lifestyles, B2C end-user dominates the market. In addition, the temporary closure of markets and restrictions imposed by the COVID-induced lockdown contributed to an increase in this food’s consumption among households and individual consumers. In addition, people were working from home, which left them with little time to prepare food in the traditional way, which increased sales of ready-to-cook food among them.

Due to the country’s ever-increasing number of employed women, the same pattern of demand is anticipated for the upcoming years. Additionally, demand for Ready-to-Cook meals will rise in the coming years due to consumers’ preference for halal frozen foods.

Recent Changes Made by the Leading Businesses in 2023: In order to expand its Ready-to-Cook food segment in the GCC countries, which also include the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting formed a partnership with Nirapara. Spices and South Indian cuisine, such as Idli, Dosa, and Puttu, are included in this category. The decision was made in light of the large number of South Indian expatriates living in Saudi Arabia and their preference for South Indian cuisine.

