MSME Financing Market Worldwide Demand and Growth Analysis Report 2023-2030

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are a significant contributor to the Indian economy. In FY 2021, the MSME industry employed over 111 million people, making it the second-largest employment-generating sector in India after agriculture. The sector contributes approximately 29% to the country’s GDP, and this figure is expected to reach 50% by 2025. However, financial institutions have limited their lending exposure to the Indian MSME industry due to the high cost of services, the small ticket size of loans, and the limited ability of MSMEs to offer immovable collaterals. In 2020, the overall credit gap in the MSME industry was ~INR 14.53 Trn.

The overall debt demand by MSMEs amounted to ~ INR 105.50 Trn in 2020, with an estimated addressable debt demand of INR 44.66 Trn. Approximately 47% of the debt demand is non-addressable because of sick enterprises, MSMEs with limited operational capacities, enterprises that voluntarily exclude themselves from formal financial services, and other factors. In 2020, the overall credit supply, including both the formal and informal sectors, amounted to INR 110.40 Trn. The formal and informal sectors contribute ~22.72% and ~77.28% to the overall credit supply, respectively.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on small businesses, which are the most vulnerable to unexpected crises due to their size, scale of operations, and limited financial resources. However, the government has announced several policy measures to minimize losses, including a targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) of INR 500 Bn, a grant of INR 3 Tn collateral-free automatic loans, INR 200 Bn subordinated debt to stressed MSMEs, and a complete ban on global tenders for procurement of goods and services for up to INR 2 Bn.

